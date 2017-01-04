WWE Rumors: Examining Latest Buzz Around Bayley, Dolph Ziggler and More

The new year brought with it several rumors and bits of pro wrestling speculation surrounding some of the most popular and celebrated Superstars in World Wrestling Entertainment.

There is the beloved female competitor in line for the biggest push of her career, The Showoff, whose actions Tuesday on SmackDown Live signified a change in character, and a legend of the squared circle who will take his rightful place among the immortals this coming spring.

Bayley: The Female Daniel Bryan?

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported Monday night that Bayley is in line for the "Daniel Bryan push," the backstage interaction with Stephanie McMahon on Monday night serving as the emphasis for her WrestleMania 33 program (h/t Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats and Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com).

It is an interesting development, especially given how unevenly booked Bayley has been since arriving on the main roster. That is not to say it is not the right choice.

Bayley is the consummate underdog—the girl chasing her lifelong dream of succeeding in WWE. She is exactly the type of character to replicate the pure emotion that followed Bryan on the road to WrestleMania 30. Moreover, McMahon is the perfect foil for her in that she is as demeaning and condescending in talking to characters as anyone.

Having her tell Bayley that she could never defeat Charlotte for the Raw Women's Championship is the perfect way to begin building sympathy for the character as Royal Rumble approaches. Screwy finishes that protect Bayley while also putting heat on the heels will only intensify the reaction fans give the performers when Bayley finally does unseat Charlotte for the gold.

A high-profile babyface victory on pay-per-view is exactly what the women's division needs to evolve past being a showcase for the lead heel.

Dolph Ziggler Turns Heel

The Showoff blasted Kalisto with a superkick Tuesday night on SmackDown Live then brawled with Apollo Crews backstage, seemingly executing a heel turn born in frustration. According to Ortman of Cageside Seats, it was rumored that Ziggler will be competing as a villain going forward.

It would be a much-needed change for Ziggler, whose in-ring production has never been in question but whose creative has been lackluster for years.

His heel run would rejuvenate the character, while Ziggler could freshen up his ring game by working a style he has not had to utilize since the first-half of 2013.

Into the Hall of Fame With a...BANG!

According to PWInsider.com (h/t Ortman of Cageside Seats), Diamond Dallas Page is rumored to be the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2017.

Page has delivered a few emotional induction speeches for other former Superstars, so it is only right that one of the most prominent stars of the Monday Night Wars takes his place alongside the all-time greats, as well.

Page was a major force during WCW's greatest run—the loyal face of the promotion as it warred with the vaunted New World Order throughout the second-half of the 1990s. His Diamond Cutter became a favorite of its fans for its ability to be applied from out of nowhere, and Page became one of the most popular wrestlers in the industry thanks to his blue collar attitude.

He never had the same success outside of the company, but that does not affect his influence on a sport he has made even better thanks to his efforts to keep fellow Hall of Famers Scott Hall and Jake Roberts clean, sober and alive.