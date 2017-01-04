WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Greatest Superstars Never to Win Battle Royal

« Prev
1 of 6
Next »
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow
WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Greatest Superstars Never to Win Battle Royal
Credit: WWE.com
52
Reads
1
Comment

On the face of it, the winners list of WWE's annual Royal Rumble match is like a condensed look at the greatest men ever to enter the squared circle.

Names like Hulk Hogan, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Rock, Triple H and Ric Flair have all lasted the distance and emerged victorious in the 30-man bash, which returns again for the 2017 edition on Jan. 29.

But sadly, there are some legends and icons of the wrestling business who, despite competing in the match, never got the chance to taste victory. Some of them are either current or future members of WWE's Hall of Fame, too.

Here's a look at the greatest WWE Superstars who have never won the Rumble.

Begin Slideshow »

Follow B/R on Facebook

Team StreamTM

College BB Newsletter

College Basketball

Subscribe Now

By signing up for our newsletter, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up.