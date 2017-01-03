Kevin Wilson Reportedly Will Be Named Ohio State OC: Contract Details, Reaction

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The Ohio State Buckeyes will reportedly name former Indiana head coach Kevin Wilson as their offensive coordinator, as first reported by Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman on Tuesday.

ESPN.com later confirmed Feldman's reports after Wilson met with head coach Urban Meyer at the school.

Wilson resigned from his position at Indiana in December amid allegations that he was mistreating his players, via Zach Osterman of the Indianapolis Star.

Shortly after Wilson's resignation, Osterman reported on investigations that revealed Wilson had indeed handled injured players incorrectly.

He attempted to downplay their injuries, at times calling them soft, in an attempt to get them back on the field quicker. Several players came forward during the investigation to speak against Wilson.

However, Indiana athletic director Kevin Glass cited "philosophical differences" as to why Wilson resigned, per Osterman.

Yet his affinity with offense ensured that he wouldn't be out of a job for long, as Ohio State needed to fill the void left by Tim Beck, who was hired by Texas as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Tuesday, via the Longhorns' official website.

In six years at Indiana, Wilson led the Hoosiers to two straight bowl games from 2015 to 2016, which was the program's first postseason appearance since 2007.

Last year, Wilson's Hoosiers became just the fourth team in FBS history to have a 3,500-yard passer, two 1,000-yard rushers and one 1,000-yard receiver in the same season, per Feldman.

He also showed his offensive prowess while he was a coordinator at Oklahoma in 2008, leading a unit that scored 716 points with an average of 51.1 points per game and put up 7,670 total yards, via ESPN.com.

Ohio State also hired Ryan Day earlier on Tuesday, per Feldman, to join the offensive staff which means that Wilson's role at the school isn't clear just yet.

But for a program that was shut out 31-0 by Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Eve, Ohio State is making strides to ignite the offense come next season.