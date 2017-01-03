Chad Ford NBA Mock Draft 2017: Notable Picks from ESPN Guru's 2nd Mock

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

ESPN.com NBA draft guru Chad Ford released his second mock draft of the season on Tuesday despite the year being less than halfway completed.

But it's never too early to start thinking ahead, as Ford's predictions can be seen below:

Chad Ford's 2017 NBA Mock Draft 2.0 Pick Team Player Position School 1 Philadelphia 76ers Markelle Fultz G Washington 2 Boston Cletics (via Nets) Lonzo Ball G UCLA 3 Phoenix Suns Josh Jackson F Kansas 4 Philadelphia 76ers (via Lakers) Malik Monk G Kentucky 5 Miami Heat Dennis Smith G NC State 6 Dallas Mavericks Frank Ntilikina G France 7 Orlando Magic Jayson Tatum F Duke 8 Minnesota Timberwolves Harry Giles F Duke 9 New Orleans Pelcians Jonathan Isaac F Florida St. 10 Sacramento Kings De'Aaron Fox G Kentucky 11 Denver Nuggets Miles Bridges F Michigan St. 12 New York Knicks OG Anunoby F Indiana 13 Indiana Pacers Lauri Markkanen F Arizona 14 Chicago Bulls Terrance Ferguson G Australia 15 Portland Trail Blazers T.J. Leaf F UCLA 16 Washington Wizards Robert Williams F Texas A&M 17 Detroit Pistons Jarrett Allen C Texas 18 Atlanta Hawks Ivan Rabb F Cal 19 Milwaukee Bucks Edrice Adebayo F Kentucky 20 Charlotte Hornets Luke Kennard G Duke 21 Denver Nuggets (via Grizzlies) Rodions Kurucs F Latvia 22 Oklahoma City Thunder Tyler Lydon F Syracuse 23 Utah Jazz Marques Bolden C Duke 24 Brooklyn Nets (via Celtics) Omer Yurtseven C NC State 25 Toronto Raptors (via Clippers) Isaiah Hartenstein F Germany 26 Houston Rockets Jawun Evans G Oklahoma St. 27 Toronto Raptors Ike Anigbogu C UCLA 28 Cleveland Cavaliers Tony Bradley C North Carolina 29 San Antonio Spurs Josh Hart G Villanova 30 Utah Jazz (via Warriors) Kostja Mushidi G Belgium

Notable Picks

Markelle Fultz, G, Washington

Ford's Prediction: No. 1

It's difficult to decipher a clear-cut No. 1 pick for the June 22 draft, but Ford believes that the Philadelphia 76ers will have the top selection and will go with Markelle Fultz.

The 6'4" Maryland native is one of numerous highly touted freshmen who will likely head to the NBA next year, but he is one of the best.

In 13 games this season, Fultz has averaged 22.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game as a versatile athlete who can play the 1, 2 or 3:

He can shoot from distance with a 45.5 three-point field-goal shooting percentage but isn't afraid to penetrate the defense and show his aggression near the basket.

That all-around style of play would be a welcomed addition alongside Ben Simmons and the 76ers' numerous young big men to help round out the roster and start the organization's ascent up the standings in the Eastern Conference.

Lonzo Ball, G, UCLA

Ford's Prediction: No. 2

Another freshman in the Pac-12, UCLA's Lonzo Ball has been nothing short of electrifying so far this season.

He is a 6'6" point guard who can run the floor and dish the rock, as evident by his 8.1 assists per night. But he can also jump out of the gym as a high-flyer near the rim, via the Pac-12 Network:

Thanks to the Brooklyn Nets' struggles, the Boston Celtics might have a chance to draft him at No. 2 overall.

Even though Boston does have a crowded backcourt, especially at the point guard position with Isaiah Thomas, Marcus Smart, Terry Rozier and Demetrus Jackson, Ball's all-around excellence could be too much for the Celtics to pass up.

Miles Bridges, F, Michigan State

Ford's Prediction: No. 11

An ankle injury has held Michigan State forward Miles Bridges out for the last seven games, but he is expected to return on Wednesday against Rutgers, per Matt Charboneau of the Detroit News.

That gives him plenty of time to raise his draft stock considering that he is one of the most explosive talents expected to declare for the 2017 draft.

The 6'7" freshman is unstoppable near the basket when he's at his best and can turn a game on its head thanks to his athleticism, via SportsCenter:

Miles Bridges vs. the rim might be something to look out for this season... https://t.co/15OQdSuCPw — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 12, 2016

But he's also a decent facilitator, as he's averaged two assists per game alongside his 16.6 points and 8.8 rebounds.

Those kinds of intangibles will be difficult to pass up, even if he does have some more maturing to do.

Stats courtesy of ESPN.com.