NFL Playoff Bracket 2017: Scenarios and Predictions for Postseason Picture

After 17 weeks of regular-season football, we've finally reached the playoffs.

While playoff football is usually an exciting time of year, the major storyline on Wild Card Weekend is more about who isn't playing—specifically, a number of high-profile quarterbacks—rather than who will be on the field.

Injuries have put a damper on the postseason excitement, but the show must go on. Here's a look at the full bracket and the schedule for this weekend's showdowns:

Wild Card Weekend Schedule Date Matchup Time (ET) TV Sat. No. 5 Raiders at No. 4 Texans 4:35 p.m. ESPN/ABC Sat. No. 6 Lions at No. 3 Seahawks 8:15 p.m. NBC Sun. No. 6 Dolphins at No. 3 Steelers 1:05 p.m. CBS Sun. No. 5 Giants at No. 4 Packers 4:40 p.m. Fox NFL.com

Based on the latest Super Bowl odds, we probably won't be watching the eventual Super Bowl champion this weekend. According to OddsShark.com, every team playing on Wild Card Weekend except the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers is listed at +1400 odds or higher to win the Super Bowl. The Oakland Raiders, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins are extreme long shots at +6600 odds.

The Lions have the toughest road to the Super Bowl, drawing the nearly impossible task of playing in Seattle on Saturday.

Of the Seahawks' five losses this season, only one came on their home turf, against the Arizona Cardinals. Playing in Seattle has been even more difficult for non-NFC West teams, who don't have the benefit of becoming familiar with the environment with a yearly matchup.

Teams outside of the NFC West are 2-26 in Seattle since Russell Wilson took over as the Seahawks' quarterback in 2012.

In the AFC, the Pittsburgh Steelers are the only team entering Wild Card Weekend without serious concerns at the quarterback position.

The Dolphins, who visit Pittsburgh on Sunday, haven't even settled on a starting quarterback yet. According to ESPN.com's James Walker, head coach Adam Gase has not ruled out Ryan Tannehill returning for the game. Tannehill has missed the past three games, having sprained both his ACL and MCL. But until Tannehill officially returns, his replacement, Matt Moore, is in line for his first career postseason start.

In the other AFC wild-card matchup, both teams will be dealing with quarterback concerns.

The Houston Texans benched starting quarterback Brock Osweiler just two weeks ago, but an injury to his replacement, Tom Savage, will force Osweiler back onto the field, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter:

Brock Osweiler will start at quarterback for the Houston Texans in Saturday's playoff game against the Oakland Raiders. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 3, 2017

On the other side of the field, the Oakland Raiders have still not stated whether Matt McGloin or rookie Connor Cook will start in place of the injured Derek Carr. If Cook takes the field, it will be the first start of his NFL career.

The Raiders' loss in Week 17, started by McGloin, was their first game without Carr, and it did not go well. According to Pro Football Focus, McGloin earned a grade of 43.1, while Cook posted a 39.8 (50 is average).

Among the teams playing this weekend, the Packers have the best chance of making a serious run at a Super Bowl title.

Aaron Rodgers enters the postseason as the hottest quarterback in the league, having led the Packers on a six-game winning streak during which he tossed 15 touchdowns against zero interceptions.

If the Packers knock off the Giants, they will most likely advance to face the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys beat the Packers in convincing fashion by a score of 30-16 earlier this season, but that was at the beginning of a stretch in which the Packers lost five of six games. With Green Bay's offense back on track and their defense performing at a more consistent level, the Packers should be in position to give the Cowboys a challenge.

Wild Card Weekend Predictions

Packers 31, Giants 21

Eli Manning has won at Lambeau Field before, but Rodgers is just too hot right now. The Packers move on to face the Cowboys.

Seahawks 27, Lions 20

Matthew Stafford will help the Lions keep it interesting, but, ultimately, Wilson leads the Seahawks to victory to face the Atlanta Falcons.

Steelers 28, Dolphins 17

With or without Tannehill, the Dolphins offense doesn't have enough firepower to win in Pittsburgh. The Steelers advance to face the Kansas City Chiefs.

Texans 20, Raiders 17

Amazingly, Osweiler will be the most experienced quarterback in this matchup, which should be just enough for Houston to advance to the unenviable opportunity to take on the New England Patriots.