Pros and Cons of Goldberg Winning the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble

When Goldberg left Survivor Series 2016, the crowd was left in shocked silence. No one knew how to react to such a bizarre and sudden result. WWE answered the tacit questions by having Goldberg announce the night after his entry into the 2017 Royal Rumble, proof that WWE had long-term plans for the returned veteran.

As the Rumble approaches, it only now begins to dawn what could be on the horizon. Goldberg has done much in professional wrestling particularly in WCW, but he has never won a Royal Rumble. In fact, he has never had this much noticeable momentum while a member of the WWE roster. It is easy to imagine Goldberg winning the huge 30-man battle royal and gaining a shot at the WWE Universal Championship.

There are great pros and cons to Goldberg emerging victorious at this year's Rumble. On one hand, Goldberg is a massive star, who would help set up WrestleMania with a mainstream main event. On the other, the 50-year-old Goldberg has hardly earned this opportunity in his brief appearances over the past few months.

Fans have a right to be worried and excited for the potential of a Goldberg Rumble victory and therefore a Goldberg title shot. It is an intriguing possibility with equal opportunities to succeed and fail. Whether it happens may just rely upon how the pros and cons balance out.

The following are the major pros and cons to Goldberg winning the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble match with analysis of potential matches that could come from victory as well as thoughts on the effect it would have on the WWE roster.