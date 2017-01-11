Vance Joseph to Broncos: Latest Contract Details, Comments and Reaction

The Denver Broncos have hired Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph to be their new head coach.

Mike Klis of 9News reported the sides reached a deal Wednesday. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Joseph is receiving a four-year contract.

Broncos general manager John Elway tweeted out a picture with his team's new head coach:

"He brings a leadership quality that you really love about him," said Miami head coach Adam Gase, per the Broncos' news release on the hiring. "He has such a great personality and such a strong personality—that alpha-type personality where he demands a lot from players and they give him everything he has."

"His leadership qualities will make him a good head coach," Dolphins cornerback Byron Maxwell said, per the release. "He knows how to talk to you. He knows how to communicate to guys in the generation. He's a leader of men and he understands that."

Joseph has spent only one year as a defensive coordinator in the NFL, spending his previous 10 seasons in the league as a defensive backs coach. Prior to his stop in Miami, he most recently was a position coach for the Cincinnati Bengals, but he also spent time with the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers.

While the Dolphins didn't produce eye-popping numbers on defense—the squad finished the regular season ranked 18th in points allowed and 29th in yards allowed—Joseph has earned respect from players and coaches alike.

"He's put those guys [on defense] in the right positions," Gase said, per Omar Kelly of the Sun Sentinel. "From where we've started and how we've grown through the year, guys being in and out, losing some key players, he's done a good job."

NFL Insider Rand Getlin also provided the players' perspective on Joseph:

"[G]reat coach. If he leaves...players will definitely miss him"



The 44-year-old has been considered one of the top young coaches in the league, which led to plenty of interest for numerous open positions. Teams requested interviews while the Dolphins were still in the playoff mix, leading to speculation about Joseph's future.

The former NFL cornerback is heading to a team that almost hired him two years earlier, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Joseph will take over for Gary Kubiak—who retired because of health concerns—and assumes the reins of a team that is one year removed from winning the Super Bowl. Denver still boasts one of the NFL's most talented defenses, led by Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller.

There are major question marks that need to be answered, specifically at quarterback, but the Broncos have arguably the best roster of all of the openings this offseason. While Joseph lacks head coaching experience, he has a head start with a veteran roster that should be a contender in 2017.