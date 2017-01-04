Los Angeles Dodgers' Top Free-Agent, Trade Targets Post New Year

The Los Angeles Dodgers have spent the offseason getting the band back together, re-signing closer Kenley Jansen, left-hander Rich Hill and third baseman Justin Turner.

There's nothing wrong with that. The trio were key contributors in 2016 and among the top free agents at their respective positions.

If the Dodgers are going to secure a fifth straight National League West crown, however, and win their first title since 1988, they need to keep shopping. Specifically, Los Angeles has holes to plug in the bullpen, the outfield and, most glaringly, at second base.

Let's examine a few realistic trade and free-agent targets, with the operative word being "realistic." Not all of these deals will happen, but they're tied to credible rumors—or at least informed speculation—and a sense of the Dodgers' needs and resources.

We'll begin with a right-handed reliever formerly employed by the Dodgers' hated rivals and end with a power-hitting second baseman who simply makes too much sense to ignore.