Los Angeles Dodgers' Top Free-Agent, Trade Targets Post New Year

« Prev
1 of 6
Next »
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow
Los Angeles Dodgers' Top Free-Agent, Trade Targets Post New Year
Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images
1.1K
Reads
2
Comments

The Los Angeles Dodgers have spent the offseason getting the band back together, re-signing closer Kenley Jansen, left-hander Rich Hill and third baseman Justin Turner.

There's nothing wrong with that. The trio were key contributors in 2016 and among the top free agents at their respective positions.

If the Dodgers are going to secure a fifth straight National League West crown, however, and win their first title since 1988, they need to keep shopping. Specifically, Los Angeles has holes to plug in the bullpen, the outfield and, most glaringly, at second base.

Let's examine a few realistic trade and free-agent targets, with the operative word being "realistic." Not all of these deals will happen, but they're tied to credible rumorsor at least informed speculationand a sense of the Dodgers' needs and resources.

We'll begin with a right-handed reliever formerly employed by the Dodgers' hated rivals and end with a power-hitting second baseman who simply makes too much sense to ignore.

Begin Slideshow »

Follow Los Angeles Dodgers from B/R on Facebook

Follow Los Angeles Dodgers from B/R on Facebook and get the latest updates straight to your newsfeed!

Team StreamTM

Dodgers Newsletter

Los Angeles Dodgers

Subscribe Now

By signing up for our newsletter, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up.