Dakar Rally 2017: Tuesday Results, Reaction and Updated Route Schedule

Defending champion Toby Price prevailed in the bike category at the second stage of the 2017 Dakar Rally, destroying the field to boost his chances of overall glory on Tuesday.

The Australian off-road motorcycle racer was clear by over three minutes from the chasing pack, as Austrian ace Matthias Walkner placed second in San Miguel de Tucuman, Argentina.

Sebastien Loeb reigned supreme in his car to win the second-stage category, and he leads overall as the race progresses.

The quads category second-stage win was captured by Pablo Copetti, as fans waited to hear who had taken the UTV section. Martin van den Brink grabbed victory in the trucks category.

The competition's official Twitter account announced the latest standings in the main events:

Here's what the schedule looks like for the rest of the rally:

Dakar Rally 2017: Schedule Stage Date Bike/Quad Distance (KM) Car/UTV Distance (KM) Truck Distance (KM) 3 Wednesday, Jan. 4 780 780 757 4 Thursday, Jan. 5 416 416 521 5 Friday, Jan. 6 692 692 683 6 Saturday, Jan. 7 786 786 772 Rest Day Sunday, Jan. 8 7 Monday, Jan. 9 622 622 622 8 Tuesday, Jan. 10 892 892 892 9 Wednesday, Jan. 11 977 977 977 10 Thursday, Jan. 12 751 751 751 11 Friday, Jan. 13 759 759 759 12 Saturday, Jan. 14 786 786 786 Dakar.com

Full full route information, visit the tournament's official site.

Tuesday Recap

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Price was in supreme form again at the famous event, sprinting away to show his championship credentials once more.

The Aussie gained a healthy lead in the general classification as he powered home over the 275-kilometre course.

It is the ninth straight year the race has visited Argentina, but this region has never been crossed by the event or its competitors.

Price proved he was best equipped to deal with the terrain, finding a path to achieve a stunning pace.

The gap created gives him a cushion before the advent of Stage 3, and he will be difficult to surpass.

The Dakar's official Twitter feed quoted the bike classification winner, who elaborated on the testing conditions:

Today's big winner @tobyprice87 took the better of difficult conditions. / Toby Price superó condiciones difíciles hoy. 🐮 #Dakar2017 pic.twitter.com/vTULi6EUuI — DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) January 3, 2017

In the car race, Loeb was excellent in his Peugeot over a route on which the Frenchman was able to focus on speed rather than navigation.

He pushed Nasser-Al Attiyah hard—who opened the road on Tuesday—to a minute behind him as well as taking the lead in the general standings from the Qatari.

Carlos Sainz and Giniel de Villiers lie in wait behind the leader, but Stephane Peterhansel again lost precious time to the main drivers.

The Dakar's official Twitter feed quoted Loeb as he expressed his delight after the second stage:



CARS 🚙 - @SebastienLoeb is back where he belongs, and he's happy with it. / Loeb está de regreso donde pertenece, y le gusta. 1️⃣ #Dakar2017 pic.twitter.com/ksjrqVvcHC — DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) January 3, 2017

Price has a natural dexterity at the Dakar, and his composure and knowledge cannot be matched when he is at full throttle.

The 29-year-old is lightning fast, but he also navigates his bike away from danger at key moments.

Loeb is a driver who is most comfortable when he is ahead of the field, and he is a natural leader in the car category.

He is a multiple race champion across many disciplines, and he will believe the title is there for the taking in the coming days ahead.

