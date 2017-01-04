New York Mets' Top Free-Agent, Trade Targets Post New Year

Nobody's going to criticize the New York Mets for re-signing Yoenis Cespedes to a four-year, $110 million deal. Despite already having a full complement of outfielders under contract, Cespedes is unquestionably the key piece of the team's offense.

But with Cespedes back in the fold, this glut of outfielders has limited the Mets' ability to improve elsewhere—namely in the bullpen.

"It’s like buying a new house without selling your old one," Mets general manager Sandy Alderson remarked in early December, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post. "Sometimes you get stuck in the transition, and it’s not a good place to be."

No, it's not.

But there's a market for some of those excess outfielders, namely Jay Bruce and Curtis Granderson. In fact, the Mets could potentially unload one of them in exchange for one of the players we're about to look at—a New Jersey native who would represent a major addition to their relief corps.

As for the rest of the targets on this list, the Mets' odds of adding them likely depends on just how much payroll room they're able to create.