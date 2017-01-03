Adam 'Pacman' Jones Arrested: Latest Details, Mugshot and More on Bengals DB

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones was arrested early Tuesday morning in Cincinnati and charged with three misdemeanors and one felony.

According to WHIO, Jones is facing misdemeanor charges of obstructing official business, disorderly conduct, and assault. He was also charged with felony harassment with a bodily substance for allegedly spitting on an officer.

WHIOTV provided a look at Jones' mugshot on Twitter:

Per Perry Schaible of WKRC-TV in Cincinnati, Jones allegedly pushed and poked a security guard in the eye before kicking a cop and attempting to leave the scene.

According to Fox 19 in Cincinnati (h/t Jason Martin of Fox Sports Radio), Jones also allegedly head-butted an officer and spit on a jail nurse.

Jones was previously suspended for the entire 2007 season while with the Tennessee Titans after multiple arrests, including one for his involvement in a fight at a Las Vegas strip club that resulted in someone getting shot and paralyzed.

From 2005 through 2007, Jones was involved in several incidents, including allegedly spitting in a woman's face at a bar in 2006, per ESPN.com's Greg Garber.

The 33-year-old veteran started all 16 games for the Bengals in 2016 and is set to enter his 11th NFL campaign.

According to Spotrac, he is under contract with the Bengals for one more season, and the team has an option for 2018.

In the event that Jones faces league discipline for Tuesday morning's incident, the Bengals will likely turn to youngsters such as William Jackson III, Darqueze Dennard and Josh Shaw to fill in alongside Dre Kirkpatrick next season.

