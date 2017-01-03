Goldberg, Roman Reigns and Favorites to Win WWE Royal Rumble 2017 After Raw

On Monday’s episode of Raw, the WWE Universe was treated to a 2017 Royal Rumble preview when several of the biggest names involved in the 30-man Battle Royal came face-to-face in the ring.

With top names like Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Chris Jericho and Braun Strowman all entering the ring during Kevin Owens’ talk show segment—as well as Brock Lesnar’s advocate Paul Heyman—wrestling fans were treated to some of the most likely winners in one ring.

Here are the favorites heading into the 2017 Royal Rumble.

Goldberg

Goldberg’s return was one of the biggest moments in 2016, and the positive response from the WWE Universe has justified the company’s willingness to bring him back at Survivor Series 2016.

Add in the fact that he dominated Lesnar like few others have by beating him in under two minutes, and Goldberg has the opportunity to capture lightning in a bottle and walk out of the Royal Rumble with a victory.

While giving the win to a younger talent would be better for the future of the WWE brand, Goldberg would certainly help draw in many older wrestling fans who have walked away from the sport over the last 10-15 years.

Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

Roman Reigns

After winning the Royal Rumble in 2015 and dominating WWE programming ever since, Reigns should be considered an early favorite to win once again.

WWE Creative has done everything to protect Reigns since he returned from a wellness policy violation, and there is no doubt that Vince McMahon and company could pull the trigger on The Big Dog walking out of the Royal Rumble as the new No. 1 contender.

It is abundantly clear from the crowd reactions everywhere WWE visits that the fans do not want Reigns to win again, but the unwavering dedication to protecting Reigns indicates he could be heading toward another Royal Rumble victory.

Chris Jericho

On Monday, Jericho confirmed that he will be an entrant in the 30-man Battle Royal, leaving his best friend and Universal champion Owens confused. What better way to build tension in the storyline than by having Jericho pull out the win?

Jericho and Owens as best friends was arguably WWE's best storyline of 2016, and letting the friendship implode because Y2J wins the Royal Rumble would be perfect progression in their long-term program.

While Jericho and Owens going to battle at WrestleMania doesn’t need the Universal Championship on the line to be a top-tier match, putting the title up for grabs would ensure the bout is main event-worthy.

Braun Strowman

Over the last several weeks, there has been no Superstar in WWE who's looked as dominant as Strowman. After destroying Sami Zayn and only being taken down by dual spears from Reigns and Goldberg, Strowman is a serious contender to win.

WWE Creative is smart to build Strowman as a monster heel, which is perfect for an elite face to finally beat. With the Universal or WWE Championships possibly changing hands at the Royal Rumble, Strowman could be the perfect heel to challenge Reigns or John Cena at WrestleMania.

While Strowman could easily break the record for the most eliminations in one Royal Rumble match, he shouldn’t pick up the win. Smart booking would indicate Zayn makes his return to WWE programming in the Battle Royal and eliminates Strowman, continuing their feud.

Brock Lesnar

When the WWE Universe thinks of possible winners, Lesnar has the name recognition and clout with hardcore and casual wrestling fans to deserve a main event spot at WrestleMania as much as anyone on the current roster.

One great aspect of having as much credibility as Lesnar, though, is that he does not need the title to be on the line in his WrestleMania match to make it worthy of the stage. His mere presence is enough to draw interest.

Lesnar winning the Royal Rumble may be the most believable option, but with a built-in match at WrestleMania 33 against Goldberg waiting for him, he simply doesn’t need the win in 2017.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).