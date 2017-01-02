Brent Musburger Comments on Joe Mixon's NFL Future During Oklahoma vs. Auburn

Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon is one of the most controversial players in college football, which made ESPN broadcaster Brent Musburger's comments during the Sugar Bowl all the more surprising.

During the Sooners' game against Auburn on Monday, the veteran announcer provided his thoughts on Mixon (via Mark Heim of AL.com):

It was very troubling to see. We have talked to the coaches. They all swear the young man is doing fine. Like I said, Oklahoma thought he might even transfer. He sat out the suspension, was re-instated. And folks, he's just one of the best. Let's hope, given a second chance by Bob Stoops and Oklahoma, that this young man makes the most of his chance and goes on to have a career in the National Football League.

After negative responses on social media, Musburger clarified his position later by calling Mixon's actions "brutal, uncalled for." However, he remained on message of wishing the best for the young player.

"He got a second chance from Bob Stoops. I happen to pull for people with second chances. OK?" the announcer said. "Let me make it absolutely clear: I hope he has a wonderful career and he teaches people with that brutal, violent video."

Mixon was charged with acts resulting in gross injury in 2014 for an incident in which he punched a female student. He was suspended for his freshman season, and he made his debut in 2015.

The running back accepted a plea deal that allowed him to avoid jail time, but a video of the altercation was released in December. While he apologized to the victim as well as his team and others, there are plenty of question marks surrounding Mixon's future.

On the field, Mixon is one of the top playmakers in the country. The redshirt sophomore entered Monday's game with 1,183 rushing yards, 449 receiving yards and 13 total touchdowns this season.

The 20-year-old will have to answer questions about his past before he gets a chance to compete in the NFL. While he has first-round talent, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller recently quoted a member of a front office who called Mixon "undraftable."