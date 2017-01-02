Sean White Injury: Auburn QB Injures Arm in Sugar Bowl vs. Oklahoma

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Auburn Tigers quarterback Sean White suffered an arm injury in the first half of Monday's Sugar Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners and will not return, according to Auburn radio broadcasts (via the Opelika-Auburn News' Josh Vitale).

Citing White's father, Brandon Marcello of 247Sports reported the signal-caller broke his arm on the first drive of the game and played four series before he was ultimately pulled.

White's been banged up quite a bit during Auburn's 2016 campaign, but the broken arm represents the most significant injury he's faced.

The sophomore dealt with a shoulder ailment that forced him to miss the Tigers' last two regular season games, and Auburn's passing attack suffered in his absence.

Although the Tigers easily dispatched Alabama A&M without White, they mustered 12 points against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2016 Iron Bowl.

White's latest ailment means John Franklin III—who attempted 19 passes during the regular season—will have to slide in under center and try to salvage things for a Tigers offense that battled inconsistencies all year long.