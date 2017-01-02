Hue Jackson Says He'll Swim in a Lake If Browns Finish 1-15 Again

The Cleveland Browns entered historically futile territory when they lost a franchise-worst 15 games during the 2016 season, but head coach Hue Jackson is adamant that the days of spectacular failure are behind his club.

"We're not going 1-15 next year," Jackson said Monday, according to ESPN.com's Pat McManamon. "You can write it if you like. Hue Jackson said it. It's the way it is."

And he didn't stop there.

"I'm not going 1-15," Jackson reiterated. "No. I'll be swimming in that lake over there somewhere. That's not happening."

The Browns nearly rattled off their second win in as many weeks on New Year's Day, but the Pittsburgh Steelers snuck out a 27-24 overtime victory at Heinz Field to send the Browns tumbling to their worst finish ever.

But despite Jackson's struggles during his first year at the helm, the 51-year-old should have at least one more year to help the Browns make marked improvements as they try to reach the postseason for the first time since 2002.

"Really pleased with Hue and really pleased with our personnel group," owner Jimmy Haslam said, per the Akron Beacon Journal's Nate Ulrich. "I think we have the right people in place. It took us a while to get there, and I'll take all the responsibility there. I think this time last year we said this is going to be multiyear rebuilding. It is."

Cleveland's rebuild may wind up being a laborious engagement for fans and the front office alike, but the fact that the Browns have two top-12 picks—including the 2017 draft's top selection—bodes well for their ability to build a sturdy foundation for Jackson to work with as the franchise seeks to wipe away its woes and embark on a prosperous new era.