WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Jan. 2

WWE Raw didn't undergo any great makeover in the New Year. It's the same show, with the same pitfalls that plagued it in 2016, and the same tendency to deliver excellency in flashes.

Monday's Raw was at its best when it let Braun Strowman run amok, a leviathan unleashed upon a city. It thrived when Goldberg stood on center stage and helped create intrigue heading into the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Jan. 29.

But in between those moments, there were a lot of underwhelming ones, as Tampa, Florida, hosted WWE for the night.

Raw continues to struggle to showcase the cruiserweight division. It has shown zero ability to get any drama out of Rusev vs. Big Cass. And it refuses to diverge from its formula for opening the show.

The year is young, but there is plenty to dissect and celebrate from the red brand already. Read on for a breakdown of the highs and lows from Monday's Raw.