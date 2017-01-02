New York Yankees' Top Free Agent, Trade Targets Post New Year

Every deal listed up to now would arguably upgrade the Yankees' roster and fill a need, but none would grab front-page headlines.
A trade for Chicago White Sox left-hander Jose Quintana decidedly would.
Quintana has eclipsed 200 innings in each of the past four seasons. Last season, he posted a career-low 3.20 ERA and finished 10th in American League Cy Young Award balloting. Between 2013 and 2016, Quintana's 18.1 WAR ranked seventh among pitchers by FanGraphs' measure.
He'll make $7 million in 2017 and $8.85 million in 2018, followed by $10.5 million team options in 2019 and 2020.
He is, in short, an affordable, controllable stud. Along with Tanaka, he'd form one of the top righty-lefty combos in baseball and help the Yankees keep pace with the Boston Red Sox, who already acquired Quintana's former teammate and co-ace, Chris Sale.
All that said, he won't come cheap. The Yankees would have to part with some of the top chips from a system Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter ranked No. 1 in the game in September.
New York is apparently considering it. The Yankees and Pittsburgh Pirates have been the "most aggressive teams" on Quintana, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, and there have even been three-team discussions involving New York, Pittsburgh and Chicago.
General manager Brian Cashman has so far resisted the urge to raid his cache of prospects. That doesn't mean he won't if the right deal comes along.
"I think we'll stay engaged in the marketplace, and over time if we do match-up favorably with somebody where we can get what we want and they get what they want, then yes, we'll try to get something," Cashman said recently on MLB Network's "High Heat" (h/t Kuty).
Whether that something is Quintana remains to be seen—but there's no doubt it would generate headlines.
