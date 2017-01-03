Alabama Football Recruiting: Tide's National Signing Day Wish List a Month Out

Nick Saban is on the verge of adding another outstanding recruiting class at Alabama.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Regardless of how the various recruiting services end up rating the University of Alabama’s latest class of prospects on national signing day, the Crimson Tide will continue its recent trend of having college football's most talented roster.

Still, finishing No. 1 is the annual goal, with doing so in recruiting often leading to comparable results in an upcoming season. Alabama’s had unparalleled success in both respects under head coach Nick Saban.

With roughly a month until the class of 2017 is finalized, that’s exactly where Scout.com has Alabama. The Crimson Tide has commitments from eight of the players of its top 100.

But that doesn’t mean Saban is done adding players, or has put away his wish list, even though Alabama has already landed 26 commitments (some more binding than others).

Although the Southeastern Conference has a rule prohibiting teams from signing more than 25 players in a recruiting class, they can backtrack and count players against the previous year’s class if players left the program and the roster doesn’t exceed 85 scholarship players.

Because Alabama had numerous transfers last year it still has some spots to fill, which could potentially put this group into elite territory when it comes to all-time great recruiting classes … at least on paper.

Regardless, Alabama had nine commitments playing in the Under Armour All-America Game, while Saturday’s Army All-American Game features five, including both special teams additions.

Here’s the well-rounded class so far, with each player’s Scout.com position ranking and overall ranking (*indicates soft verbal commitment):

QB: Tua Tagovailoa (4, 36); Mac Jones (22, NR)

RB: Najee Harris* (1, 1); Brian Robinson (16, 169)

WR: Jerry Jeudy (9, 65); Tyrell Shavers (16, 116)

TE: Major Tennison (11, NR); Kedrick James (15, NR)

OT: Alex Leatherwood (3, 18); Elliot Baker (10 JUCO); Jedrick Wills (10, 63); Kendall Randolph* (18, 149)

OG: Hunter Brannon (74, NR)

DE: Isaiah Buggs (2 JUCO)

DT: Akial Byers (10, 181)

ILB: Markail Benton (5, 119)

OLB: Dylan Moses (1, 6); VanDarius Cowan (3, 31); Chris Allen (5, 81)

CB: Kyriq McDonald (44, CB); Jhavonte Dean* (20 JUCO)

S: Daniel Wright (15, 158); Xavier McKinney (17, 180)

ATH: Chadarius Townsend (10,152)

ST: Thomas Fletcher (NR LS); Brandon Ruiz (NR K)