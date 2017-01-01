Jeff McLane Ejected from Press Box by Eagles: Latest Details, Comments

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer was ejected from the press box at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday after a disagreement with the Eagles' public relations staff.

Marcus Hayes of the Philadelphia Daily News tweeted a photo of the situation:

Eagles beat writer @Jeff_McLane being ejected from the press box for discussing press box etiquette w pr staff. pic.twitter.com/5IUdTdFEof — Marcus Hayes (@inkstainedretch) January 1, 2017

Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News said the situation was blown out of proportion:

This is a ridiculous situation, a minor disagreement that the Eagles are making into a huge incident. During confusion over a penalty a while ago, we were all trying to figure out the call. An Eagles staffer yelled for us to be quiet. Many of us took exception, Jeff most vocally. He then went to the staffer and calmly discussed why the admonishment was inappropriate. A while, later, security guard comes and tells Jeff he is being ejected "for violating the fan code of conduct."

The Eagles, who are eliminated from playoff contention, hosted the NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Bowen criticized the Eagles and the manner in which they treated McLane after he left the press box:

Bowen later added that Eagles senior vice president Anne Gordon "made it clear to everyone objecting that she would be happy to eject us all, and that fallout did not concern her."

The McLane incident caps a difficult season that began with plenty of promise when the Eagles opened the campaign 3-0.

Prior to last week's win over the New York Giants, however, Philly had dropped five consecutive games and seven of eight.

Philadelphia defeated Dallas 27-13 Sunday in a game that saw the Cowboys rest many of their top players.

