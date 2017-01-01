Dale Earnhardt Jr., Amy Reimann Wedding: Attendees, Photos, Location, Details

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

NASCAR superstar Dale Earnhardt Jr. wed longtime girlfriend Amy Reimann in a ceremony at Childress Vineyards in Lexington, North Carolina, on New Year's Eve.

According to ESPN.com's Bob Pockrass, Childress Vineyards is owned by NASCAR team owner Richard Childress, who was the car owner for Junior's father, Dale Earnhardt, for many years.

On Sunday, Amy Earnhardt nee Reimann tweeted a photo of herself and her husband:

@dalejr and I are beginning 2017 as Mr. & Mrs.! Thank you for loving me and making me your wife. My heart is truly filled with love and joy. pic.twitter.com/wAmtYuqtBd — Amy Earnhardt (@Amy_Reimann) January 1, 2017

Earnhardt also tweeted a photo from the big day:

Happily married!!! What an amazing experience. Looking forward to the rest of our lives @Amy_Reimann. #honeymooners pic.twitter.com/jepHaBiOGA — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 1, 2017

Team 88 Updates shared multiple snapshots of the couple's first kiss as husband and wife:

The account also provided a look at the pair on the dance floor:

@DaleJr probably dancing to that Elvis song. pic.twitter.com/yuI5fGfyK0 — Team 88 Updates (@Mjackson1224) January 1, 2017

While the focus was on the Earnhardts, some of the biggest names in NASCAR attended the wedding as guests.

Among them was Danica Patrick, who posted a photo of herself after she caught Reimann's bouquet:

Patrick shared another photo that featured her alongside boyfriend and fellow NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. as well as NASCAR star Denny Hamlin and his girlfriend:

The 42-year-old Earnhardt missed all but 18 races this past season because of a concussion, but he was cleared to return to action in early December.

According to Kenny Bruce of NASCAR.com, Junior participated in a testing session at Darlington Raceway and said he'll be ready for the Daytona 500 on Feb. 26.

Until then, however, Earnhardt will embark on a honeymoon and enjoy married life alongside his new bride.

