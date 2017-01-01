Dale Earnhardt Jr., Amy Reimann Wedding: Attendees, Photos, Location, Details

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
NASCAR superstar Dale Earnhardt Jr. wed longtime girlfriend Amy Reimann in a ceremony at Childress Vineyards in Lexington, North Carolina, on New Year's Eve.

According to ESPN.com's Bob Pockrass, Childress Vineyards is owned by NASCAR team owner Richard Childress, who was the car owner for Junior's father, Dale Earnhardt, for many years.

On Sunday, Amy Earnhardt nee Reimann tweeted a photo of herself and her husband:

Earnhardt also tweeted a photo from the big day:

Team 88 Updates shared multiple snapshots of the couple's first kiss as husband and wife:

The account also provided a look at the pair on the dance floor:

While the focus was on the Earnhardts, some of the biggest names in NASCAR attended the wedding as guests.

Among them was Danica Patrick, who posted a photo of herself after she caught Reimann's bouquet:

Patrick shared another photo that featured her alongside boyfriend and fellow NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. as well as NASCAR star Denny Hamlin and his girlfriend:

The 42-year-old Earnhardt missed all but 18 races this past season because of a concussion, but he was cleared to return to action in early December.

According to Kenny Bruce of NASCAR.com, Junior participated in a testing session at Darlington Raceway and said he'll be ready for the Daytona 500 on Feb. 26.

Until then, however, Earnhardt will embark on a honeymoon and enjoy married life alongside his new bride.

    

