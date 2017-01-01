Bears vs. Vikings: Full Report Card Grades for Chicago

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow

The Chicago Bears ended a trying 2016 season with a dud, taking a 38-10 loss at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Chicago looked worse than usual to start the game, falling into a 17-0 hole and only getting on the board offensively thanks to a trick play featuring a wide receiver throwing a touchdown pass to quarterback Matt Barkley.

In fitting fashion, it was the only touchdown the Bears scored all day. Their depleted roster simply couldn't rise to the occasion in a tough road contest against a rival.

Before shutting the door on the entire campaign, let's take a look at full game grades for the ugly loss.