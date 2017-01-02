10 Things for Boxing Fans to Look Forward to in 2017

10 Things for Boxing Fans to Look Forward to in 2017
The new year might have only just begun, but the boxing calendar is filling up fast. January is usually a slow month for the Sweet Science, but 2017 will feature a rematch of last year's classic between Carl Frampton and Leo Santa Cruz and a super middleweight unification fight between James DeGale and Badou Jack. 

It's difficult to look forward to the endless speculation over a potential fight between Gennady Golovkin and Saul Alvarez. Not to mention the chatter that will surround a potential clash between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor. 

But boxing fans can look forward to the following 10 fights in 2017. 

