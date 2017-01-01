Cotton Bowl 2017: Western Michigan vs. Wisconsin TV Schedule, Time and Odds

The No. 8 ranked Wisconsin Badgers and No. 15 Western Michigan Broncos will face off against each other in the 2017 Cotton Bowl, marking the first time that either team has ever played in this specific bowl game.

Western Michigan is the Cinderella team this season. With an impressive undefeated record of 13-0, they'll take on the Badgers who, arguably, had the toughest schedule out of any team in the nation this past season yet somehow, still managed to put together a 10-3 season.

While Western Michigan doesn't have the name recognition like most teams in major bowl games, it would be silly to underestimate the team's high-powered offense that is ranked eighth in the nation in points per game with 43.5.

With the game fast approaching, let's take a look at everything you need to know about this year's Cotton Bowl.

Date: Monday, Jan. 2, 2017

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

TV: ABC

Live streams: WatchESPN

And now let's take a look at the latest betting odds courtesy of OddsShark.com.

2017 Cotton Bowl Odds Team Odds Western Michigan +8.5 Wisconsin -8.5 Odds Shark

Game Preview

As mentioned above, Wisconsin had a very tough trek this season.

In their first six games alone, the Badgers had to play against LSU, Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State. If that wasn't bad enough, they then went on to play Iowa, Nebraska and Northwestern before ending their season against Penn State.

But here they stand at the end of the season in the Cotton Bowl with only three losses on the entire season. That alone is worthy of a trophy.

If Wisconsin ended up beating Penn State in the Big Ten title game, it would've been interesting to see if the College Football Playoff Committee would've strongly considered them for a playoff berth or a spot in the Rose Bowl, which ended up going to Penn State.

The Cotton Bowl wasn't what the Badgers were hoping for, but there is an added motivation to play against the Broncos, which is to give them their first loss of the season.

For Western Michigan, it's a dream come true. Undefeated and exciting to watch, the Broncos are looking to complete their perfect season at 14-0 with a win over Wisconsin. Behind a very talented signal-caller in Zach Terrell and receiving target in Corey Davis, don't be surprised to see Western Michigan go down the field against the Badgers' stout defensive unit that ranks fourth in the nation in points allowed per game (15.5).

Terrell has 32 touchdowns on the season with only three interceptions. Eighteen of those touchdown passes went directly to Davis. Along with his 18 scores, which is second only to Louisiana Tech standout Carlos Henderson, Davis also hauled in 91 catches for 1,427 on the year.

While it can be argued that those numbers are inflated since the Broncos plays in the MAC, they're very impressive nonetheless.

Prediction

It's always difficult to choose a winner in games like these. A great defense vs. a great offense, the classic strategic matchup.

Logic dictates that a great defense beats a great offense, and I believe this will happen on Jan. 2. Wisconsin is just too good a football team to get steamrolled by an offense that averages 496 total yards per game. The Broncos could gain some early traction in this game as Wisconsin's defense tries to settle into the game, but toward the end of the first quarter, the Badgers defense will start to disrupt Terrell and cause errant throws that will lead to incomplete passes and turnovers.

From that point on, Wisconsin will dictate the tempo of the game on offense with a strong running game behind Corey Clement, who will be playing his final collegiate game for Wisconsin.

The oddsmakers are giving the Badgers and 8.5-point advantage over the Broncos, but I see Wisconsin pulling away from Western Michigan with a two touchdown cushion en route to the school's first ever Cotton bowl victory.

Prediction: Wisconsin defeats Western Michigan 35-21.

