Outback Bowl 2017: Iowa vs. Florida TV Schedule, Time and Odds

If the College Football Playoff semifinals weren't enough college football for you, have no fear. Because there is a lot more football that still has to be played.

The 2017 Outback Bowl featuring the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes and No. 20 Florida Gators is one of those games that is being overlooked since the matchup doesn't carry that much excitement. Neither team has an outstanding offense or impact players who can change the game at any time, but this could be one of the more solid, down-to-the-wire bowl games you'll see this month.

For those of you interested in an offensive showdown, don't read any further because neither the Gators nor Hawkeyes can light up the scoreboard that well. Florida averages 23.4 points per game, ranking 109th in the nation. On the flip side, Iowa averages 26.8 points per game, which is 78th in the country.

This year's Outback Bowl will be a strategic showdown with the battle for field position being one of the biggest factors in the game.

But first, here's all the game information you need:

Date: Monday, Jan. 2, 2017

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

TV: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN



And here's a look at the latest betting odds for the game, courtesy of OddsShark.

2017 Outback Bowl Team Odds Iowa +3 Florida -3 OddsShark

Game Preview

Matthew Holst/Getty Images

Iowa doesn't have much success in bowl games despite being a very competitive team over the past few seasons. Losing their last four bowl games, the Hawkeyes are in desperate need for a bowl win to avoid losing five straight. That's almost as bad as not making a bowl game in the first place.

Iowa didn't look destined for a bowl berth when the season started, but after winning its last three games of the season, the Hawkeyes turned a chapter and actually began to play the hard-nosed brand of football they're renown for.

While Iowa did beat Michigan this season (still can't believe that actually happened), the team's best win of the season was arguably it's dominant showing against Nebraska, which they won 40-10. They Hawkeyes aren't world-beaters, even though they do show up to play when it matters most, but Iowa is not a team Florida can underestimate because there aren't many other teams that play harder in the FBS.

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

The Gators are 1-2 in their last three bowl appearances and actually showed some promise at the start of the season, winning six of their first seven games before dropping to an 8-4 overall record. While they were good enough to win the SEC East title during the regular season, the Gators still won't be taken seriously by the likes of Alabama in the conference until they can start winning some bowl games and putting some winning streaks together.

Inconsistency and injuries have plagued the Gators offense this season, and if it weren't for a stout defense, they probably wouldn't even be in a bowl game to begin with.

Ranked ninth best in the nation in scoring defense, allowing 18 points per game while allowing 299 yards of total offense to its opponents (sixth best in the nation), Florida can stay in any ball game as long as its defense plays up to its potential.

Prediction

This game is a toss-up, even for the bookmakers.

Who will win? Iowa Florida Submit Vote vote to see results Who will win? Iowa 66.7%

Florida 33.3% Total votes: 9

It will come down to who can limit turnovers and convert on third down. Field position will be crucial because both teams will have to maximize their possessions to have any hope of winning this game. Having said that, i believe Iowa has a more well-rounded team than Florida does that doesn't have to solely rely on its defense to keep it in a ball game.

The Gators, like they have for the majority of the season, will struggle to find a rhythm on offense and put points on the board as Iowa will find a way to move the ball past Florida's front seven and build a lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Don't expect either team to score more than a combined 50 points in this one, as I have the Hawkeyes putting away the Gators for their first bowl win since 2010.

Prediction: Iowa outlasts Florida, 21-17.

All stats are courtesy of ESPN unless otherwise mentioned.