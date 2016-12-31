Bryan Anger, Buccaneers Agree to New Contract: Latest Details and Reaction

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and punter Bryan Anger came to terms on a multi-year contract extension Saturday.

The Bucs announced the news on their official Twitter account, and Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times added that the deal is for five years.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the contract is worth a total of $17 million, which works out to $3.4 million per year.

Anger is in the midst of his first season with the Buccaneers after spending the first four years of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The former third-round pick out of California is averaging 45.9 yards per punt with a career-high 42.4 net average and 32 kicks downed inside the 20-yard line.

Anger was selected as a Pro Bowl alternate during what has been his most productive NFL campaign to date.

The 28-year-old signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Bucs prior to the 2016 season, according to Spotrac, and he is now in line to handle their punting duties for the foreseeable future.

