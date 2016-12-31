Jordan Matthews Injury: Eagles WR Questionable to Play vs. Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jordan Matthews is questionable for the team's Week 17 clash with the Dallas Cowboys because of an ankle injury.

The Eagles provided the questionable designation on the official injury report after the wideout was a limited participant in Friday's practice session. A source told ESPN's Adam Caplan he's probably closer to doubtful for the regular-season finale.

Matthews originally suffered the injury in a loss to the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 28. He missed the team's next game, a Week 13 defeat at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals, but returned to play through the pain over the past three weeks.

Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer passed along comments from the 24-year-old receiver Friday about the lingering impact of the ailment.

"Obviously it's well documented that it's been bothering me. But I've been out there," Matthews said. "To be talking about how it affects me, you just get into a round of excuses. Since I was out there, you've just got to push through it."

Matthews also stated he'd let the coaching staff decide his status for Sunday's contest.

The Eagles, who currently sit in the NFC East basement at 6-9, have nothing beyond pride to play for against the Cowboys to close out the campaign. And Dallas has already clinched the conference's top seed, so there's no chance to spoil anything for their division rivals, either.

So it wouldn't be a surprise if the team decides to hold Matthews out. There's no reason to risk a more serious injury by having him continue to play through the ankle problem for another game. If his season is over, he'll finish with 73 catches for 804 yards and three touchdowns.

Bryce Treggs and Paul Turner would both be in line for an uptick in playing time should Philadelphia keep Matthews on the sideline for Week 17.