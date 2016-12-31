NFL Playoffs 2017: Wild-Card Format, Updated Bracket and Known Schedule

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

There are a handful of knowns heading into Week 17, the last of the 2016 NFL regular season.

The AFC North champion Pittsburgh Steelers are locked into the No. 3 seed. The Houston Texans, AFC South champs, are the No. 4 seed. The New England Patriots will finish with a bye, but they're playing for home-field advantage.

The Dallas Cowboys, on the other hand, have clinched a first-round bye with the top record in the NFC. The road to the Super Bowl runs through AT&T Stadium.

The only other team concrete in its playoff position is the only one to beat the 'Boys this season: the New York Giants. Big Blue is the No. 5 seed regardless of its matchup with the fellow NFC East foe Washington Redskins.

Now, let's talk unknowns.

Current Bracket

AFC NFC Dolphins (6) @ Steelers (3) Lions (6) @ Seahawks (3) Chiefs (5) @ Texans (4) Giants (5) @ Packers (4) Bye: Patriots (1), Raiders (2) Bye: Cowboys (1), Falcons (2) NFL.com

Note: This is going into Week 17. This bracket is likely to change after the conclusion of the regular season.

AFC

Who needs what to happen?

The playoff teams in the AFC are set. There's much room for shuffling, though.

The Raiders, sans Derek Carr, are fighting for a first-round bye against the Denver Broncos. Having an extra week to prepare backup Matt McGloin is invaluable, though as Elias Trejo of Raider Nation Times pointed out, the career second-stringer is unlikely to get out-classed by rookie Paxton Lynch or hot-and-cold Trevor Siemian:

Maybe I'm alone with this, but I think McGloin is likely as good or better than whoever the Broncos line up at QB this weekend. #Raiders — Elias Trejo (@Elias_Trejo) December 28, 2016

If the Raiders win or the Chiefs lose, Oakland wins the AFC West. If the opposite happens—Chiefs win against the San Diego Chargers, Raiders lose—Kansas City gets the No. 2 spot. If the Raiders win and Patriots lose, Oakland gets home-field advantage.

New England gets the No. 1 seed with a win against Miami or a Raiders loss.

The Dolphins should play with extreme motivation, as a win and a Chiefs loss give first-year head coach Adam Gase the No. 5 seed, which means a first-round bout with the Texans instead of the Steelers.

The incentive there is obvious.

NFC

Who's still alive?

Unlike the AFC, the NFC has eight teams alive. In addition to the six listed in the playoff bracket above, the Washington Redskins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a pulse.

For the Skins, it's strong one—like, if you just went for a brisk walk.

For the Bucs, it's faint—like, last rites time.

Here's the breakdown on Tampa Bay sneaking into the postseason, via CBSSports.com:

1) TB win + WAS tie + GB loss + TB clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over GB (Note: TB clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over GB if all of the following teams win: TEN, IND, DAL and SF)

Don't hold your breath, Bucs fans.

For Washington, the outlook is much brighter. The Redskins need to win. There's a murky scenario where if they tie, the Packers lose and the Buccaneers lose or tie, they're in. Luckily, we'll have Washington's result before either of the NFC North studs:

If the Redskins lose their 4:25 ET kickoff Sunday, both the Packers and Lions are guaranteed to make the playoffs. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) December 27, 2016

In that case, head coach Jay Gruden and Co. don't control their own destiny. A victory, combined with a team winning in the Packers-Lions game—as in, it doesn't end in a tie—will result in a playoff berth for Kirk Cousins' team.

But wait...

If Redskins win, the Lions and Packers should take knees the entire game and make sure they are in playoffs. Could you imagine the uproar? — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) December 28, 2016

Sunday night is gonna be lit after the Redskins win and then the Packers and Lions trade kneel-downs so they can both go to the playoffs. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) December 28, 2016

Improbable? Sure. But with a playoff spot on the line, it's impossible to rule anything out.

