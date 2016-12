In the final college football game of 2016, the Michigan Wolverines drop a heartbreaker to the Florida State Seminoles in a memorable Orange Bowl, 33-32. It wasn't Michigan's prettiest performance in the first half, but thanks to a stout defensive showing in the second half and two huge plays, the Wolverines took the lead late. However, it was the Seminoles who were able to score with 36 seconds left to win it.

Check out my game grades and analysis: