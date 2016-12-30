Jabrill Peppers Injury: Michigan Star Out of Orange Bowl with Injured Hamstring

Michigan suffered a huge loss leading up to the Orange Bowl against Florida State on Friday when it was announced Jabrill Peppers would not play due to an injury.

Per Mark Snyder of the Detroit Free Press, University of Michigan radio reported that Peppers would not be playing. Nick Baumgarder of MLive.com noted Michigan Radio said Peppers suffered an injury during a practice.

Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com wrote that he witnessed Peppers pull up during Michigan's pregame warmups with an apparent hamstring injury. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the injury occurred during Thursday's practice and isn't believed to be major, but Peppers didn't have enough time to properly heal.

Peppers' absence is significant for the Wolverines. He finished third on the team in tackles (66), tackles for loss (13), seventh in sacks (three) and had one interception.

As a result of the injury, Peppers' career at Michigan could come to a premature end. While he has yet to declare for the NFL draft, his stock is so high right now that it would be a surprise if he did return to school in 2017.

ESPN's Todd McShay had Peppers going No. 4 overall to the Chicago Bears in his first mock draft.

"He's a true hybrid player, with the speed and athleticism to thrive in space and the toughness to play bigger than his 205-pound frame," McShay wrote.

The good news for Peppers is his injury doesn't appear to be serious, but it keeps him on the sidelines for Michigan's final game of the year as the program looks to complete its first 11-win season since 2011.