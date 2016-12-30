Joshua Dobbs Seals Tennessee Legacy with Star Showing in Career Finale

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Moments after Tennessee's 38-24 Music City Bowl victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Nissan Stadium on Friday, Volunteers quarterback Joshua Dobbs had one final moment of on-field leadership.

As he was conducting UT's "Pride of the Southland" Marching Band, it was requested that junior defensive end Derek Barnett—who'd just broken Reggie White's career sack record of 32—join Dobbs on the platform.

Initially reluctant, Barnett stepped up there, and Dobbs had to show the big guy the ropes.

"He asked me what to do," Dobbs chuckled afterward.

After all, Dobbs has done it several times before, leading the Vols to some big victories, then celebrating with the band and the fans.

So, Friday's career ender was appropriate. Though finishing 9-4 in the face of such high expectations in 2016 wasn't the storybook season he would have scripted, Dobbs went out a winner.

He also ended his Volunteer career with a performance that you've come to expect from him during this senior year, where he displayed growth in his passing prowess and still kept his difference-making running ability.

Against the Huskers, Dobbs finished with 291 passing yards, took zero sacks, rushed for 118 more yards and accounted for four total touchdowns. When the Vols needed a third-down conversion, Dobbs came through time after time, by land or by air.

Once Nebraska closed to within seven points in the fourth quarter, Dobbs extended the Vols' ensuing drive with a big 11-yard first-down run on 3rd-and-3 and then unleashed a perfect post pattern to Josh Malone for a 59-yard touchdown to ice the game.

Malone speeds by his man, and Dobbs places it perfectly for the deep TD! pic.twitter.com/9mY2NUhTei — Rocky Top Insider (@rockytopinsider) December 30, 2016

"When we crawled back in it and gave up the big pass, that was kind of indicative of the game for us," Nebraska head coach Mike Riley said. "We just gave up too many big plays.

"The athleticism of the quarterback was a factor. He did a nice job of throwing balls right on time, but when it wasn't, he bought time and moved around and made plays. His athleticism gave them a lot of extra opportunities."

Added NU defensive lineman Ross Dzuris: "Obviously, he can do it all."

That's perhaps the most enduring legacy for Dobbs, who won't finish with the all-time record of Peyton Manning, but his playmaking ability won plenty of games for Tennessee.

Each year, he got better, and this season, his performance should have turned the heads of several NFL scouts who had questions about his throwing ability. He finished the season completing 63 percent of his passes for 2,946 yards, 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Throw in his leadership ability, his off-the-field acumen and his rushing prowess, and there's no reason why an NFL team shouldn't take a chance on him, especially considering he played his entire college career without a dedicated quarterbacks coach.

Pundits questioned Dak Prescott's ability to pass the ball well enough to make an NFL roster. But after a standout career at Mississippi State highlighted by a prolific senior season, the Dallas Cowboys drafted him in the fourth round, and he is proving already that was a steal.

It may be a leap to compare Dobbs to Prescott, but there are some similarities in their situations.

Dobbs has been a bit of a polarizing prospect throughout much of his Tennessee career, but his final season should make him universally loved among the Vols faithful. If you don't miss him already, you will next year.

Vol Network color commentator Tim Priest echoed that sentiment in his broadcast.

After Dobbs' final performance in the bowl game, Vols head coach Butch Jones alluded to how quarterback at UT is a "global position" and how every move on the field and off is scrutinized. Dobbs exemplifies the ideal player in both places.

"Great, great competitor," Jones said. "I knew he was going to play one of his best games. I was worried he was too amped up before the game, and I told him, 'You've got four quarters of football. Don't win it in the first quarter; take what they give you.'

"The model of a great person is a model of consistency. Joshua Dobbs exemplifies consistency every day."

You may not think of Dobbs as a Tennessee icon right now because his teams didn't win as much as they probably should have. But time will treat his numbers well. His UT biography reads more like a novella.

Just this year, he set the Music City Bowl record with three rushing touchdowns, became the third Vol ever to rush for 30 career touchdowns and set a single-season record with 12 rushing touchdowns.

He also became just the third quarterback in SEC history with multiple seasons of at least 15 passing scores and 10 rushing ones, joining former Florida Gators signal-caller Tim Tebow and Prescott.

Josh Dobbs finished 13 yards shy of breaking Peyton Manning's single-season record for total yards in a season — Rocky Top Insider (@rockytopinsider) December 31, 2016

The lasting images of him will be his scampering away from defenders and making something out of nothing and performances where he picked up the team and carried it on his shoulders.

Last year's Georgia game will age well (312 passing yards, 118 rushing yards, five total touchdowns). This year's Florida game will too (319 passing yards, five total touchdowns).

The win over the Cornhuskers belongs on that list as well.

The circumstances within the context of a frustrating season won't etch this win in Tennessee lore by any means. But it was the final time one of the most exciting Vols will ever take the field in orange and white.

He didn't disappoint.

A performance to remember from @MusicCityBowl MVP @josh_dobbs1:

• 409 yards of total offense (291p, 118r)

• 4 total TDs (3r, 1p)

🚀🍊🍊 pic.twitter.com/qumcqVvaxx — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 31, 2016

How the Vols replace him next year and beyond will say a lot about the ceiling of this program under Jones. Whatever it may be, given everything Dobbs has accomplished, doing so will be no easy task.

"It's been a heck of a ride," Dobbs said. "I've had my share of adversity, and I've had my share of success during my time at Tennessee. I'm honored for both because, you know, both I know really are going to help me throughout the rest of my life, whether it's in the NFL or off the field in whatever I do.

"I'm thankful for all the wonderful moments I've been able to share at the University of Tennessee. I'm thankful for just the opportunity to wear the 'T' on my chest and on my helmet."

Quotes and information gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. All stats gathered on CFBStats.com unless otherwise noted.

Brad Shepard covers SEC football and is the Tennessee lead writer for Bleacher Report. Follow Brad on Twitter: @Brad_Shepard.