Georgia vs. TCU: Game Grades, Analysis for Bulldogs

Michael Chang/Getty Images
Regardless of the preparation and schemes put in place, the best players are the ones who usually shine brightest in bowl games, and for the Georgia Bulldogs, that was certainly the case.

Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, and Trenton Thompson were the keys to a 31-23 Georgia Liberty Bowl victory against the TCU Horned Frogs that saw the Bulldogs closing out their season strong and finishing 8-5 on the year.

The win scrubs out some of the bad taste that might’ve lingered from the Georgia Tech game, as Georgia finished the season winning four of its last five games.

With that, for the last time in 2016, let’s take out our fine-tipped pens and get to grading.

