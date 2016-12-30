Georgia vs. TCU: Game Grades, Analysis for Bulldogs

Junior Kenny Hill is a dual-threat quarterback, and Georgia got to see that early and often Friday. When TCU’s receivers were covered downfield, as they often were, Hill just exited the pocket and took off. Georgia had to have seen this coming, and you’d think spying on the quarterback was an emphasis in practice. But it didn’t matter much. Hill got his yards, extending plays and drives with his legs.

He scampered 17 times for 72 yards and was the Horned Frogs’ second-leading rusher. The leader was junior Kyle Hicks, who rushed for chunks of yards at a time. Hicks averaged almost six yards per carry, with 88 yards on just 15 attempts.

Sophomore Roquan Smith was all over the field with 13 total tackles, and nine of those were solo. Smith’s development over the course of the season has been fun to watch, as he’s become a smart, intuitive player who can tackle well and understand where to be at any given moment.

Junior Lorenzo Carter also had a great game, forcing two fumbles off of strips. One of those came after Trenton Thompson applied the initial pressure slowing Hill down. The strips came in consecutive quarters. One came at a key juncture in the game with TCU looking to add some points before the half and Georgia taking it away; the other eventually led to a Georgia touchdown. Carter has a knack for these types of plays, and we’ll be seeing them one more year as well.

TCU turned things around in the first half after some early struggles by pushing things, and for the Bulldogs, it was not their tempo. They looked confused and out of sorts and often had way too many players on the field. Those who were on the field weren’t set, and the ball was snapped with half of the heads looking toward the sideline. TCU missed some opportunities to score during this time, and it’s the reason it lost.

But the Bulldogs planted their feet in the second half, and it’s where this game was won. TCU had just 46 and 16 yards rushing in the third and fourth quarters, respectively, as Georgia took control.

The team had some issues on the ground, but it was able to make the big plays and wrap up the Horned Frogs more in the second half when it mattered the most.

Grade: B