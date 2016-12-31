NFL Playoff Schedule 2017: Known AFC, NFC Wild-Card and Postseason Info

With one Sunday to go in the NFL season, 10 of the 12 playoff teams are known commodities.

There are two openings up for grabs, and there is quite a bit of jockeying for the specific spots that will all be determined by the time the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions finish their battle for the NFC North title Sunday night.

Four teams have clinched their playoff spot and are locked into their position. The Dallas Cowboys clinched the NFC East title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Their Week 17 game at Philadelphia is meaningless from a positioning perspective, but head coach Jason Garrett is going to give some game action to quarterback Tony Romo, according to a report from Adam Schefter and Todd Archer. He has not played since November 2015.

The New York Giants are locked in as the No. 1 wild-card team, meaning they will have the fifth seed when the playoffs open.

The Giants are likely to play the winner of the Green Bay-Detroit game, on the road, because that team should own the No. 4 seed in the NFC. That's not guaranteed, but it is probable because the NFC South champion Atlanta Falcons have the inside track on the No. 2 seed and the Seattle Seahawks should own the No. 3 seed.

NFL Playoff Picture: Week 17 Conference Team Record Current position Possible postseason positions AFC New England 13-2 AFC East winner; No. 1 seed No. 1 or No. 2 seed AFC Oakland 12-3 AFC West leader; No. 2 seed No. 1, 2 or 5 seed AFC Pittsburgh 10-5 AFC North winner; No. 3 seed Locked in at No. 3 seed AFC Houston 9-6 AFC South winner; No. 4 seed Locked in at No. 4 seed AFC Kansas City 11-4 First wild card; No. 5 seed No. 2, 5 or 6 seed AFC Miami 10-5 Second wild card; No. 6 seed No. 5 or 6 seed NFC Dallas 13-2 NFC East winner; No. 1 seed Locked in at No. 1 seed NFC Atlanta 10-5 NFC South winner; No. 2 seed No. 2, 3 or 4 seed NFC Seattle 9-5-1 NFC West winner, No. 3 seed No. 2, 3 or 4 seed NFC Green Bay 9-6 NFC North leader, No. 4 seed No. 3, 4 or 6 seed NFC N.Y. Giants 10-5 First wild card; No. 5 seed Locked in at No. 5 seed NFC Detroit 9-6 Second wild card; No. 6 seed No. 2, 3, 4 or 6 seed NFC Washington 8-6-1 Third place in NFC East No. 6 seed NFC Tampa Bay 8-7 Second place in NFC South No. 6 seed NFL.com

Atlanta has to beat the New Orleans Saints to clinch the second seed and a first-round bye, while the Seahawks have to defeat the San Francisco 49ers to stay ahead of the NFC North winner.

The Washington Redskins need a victory over the Giants in the season finale to make their case for the second wild-card spot, which is the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs.

A win will get them into the playoffs as long as the Green Bay-Detroit game does not end in a tie. That unusual result would give Green Bay the division and the Lions the second wild-card spot.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a mathematical chance at winning the second wild-card spot, but it would require them to beat the Carolina Panthers, a Detroit victory over Green Bay, the Giants defeating the Redskins and several other specific finishes, including San Francisco beating Seattle.

Every extra set ! Every extra rep ! It's for the extra inch !!



AFC North CHAMPS baby !! #boomin pic.twitter.com/Xdg9egGmxB — Antonio Brown (@AntonioBrown) December 26, 2016

On the AFC side, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans are locked in at the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds, respectively. After playing the Cleveland Browns Sunday, the Steelers will host the No. 6 seed in the wild-card round.

The Miami Dolphins are currently in that spot, but they could move up to the fifth seed if they beat the New England Patriots at home Sunday while the Kansas City Chiefs lose their finale on the road to the San Diego Chargers.

The fifth seed will end up playing the Texans, seemingly a much easier assignment than facing the explosive Steelers.

The Patriots will take the No. 1 seed in the AFC if they beat the Dolphins or the Oakland Raiders lose to the Denver Broncos. The latter result seems quite likely since the Raiders are forced to go with backup quarterback Matt McGloin in place of Derek Carr (broken fibula), and the Denver defense remains among the best in the league.

If the Raiders lose and the Chiefs win, Kansas City will win the AFC West and the No. 2 seed. The Raiders would drop to the fifth seed if that happens.