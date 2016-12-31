NFL Playoffs 2017: Predictions for AFC, NFC Seeds and Matchups Before Week 17

Entering Week 17 of the NFL season, 10 of the 12 playoff teams are already locked in. At first glance, this gives us relatively little drama for the final weekend of the season, but there are a number of critical games left to impact playoff seeding.

The Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, Washington Redskins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the only teams still alive for the final two playoff spots. The Packers and Lions control their own destiny, while the Redskins and Buccaneers need to win and then receive some help.

Entering the final week, here's a look at the current playoff picture followed by some predictions for Sunday's games and the final projected seeding:

NFL Playoff Picture Entering Week 17 AFC Seed Team (W-L) Week 17 Opp 1 New England Patriots (13-2) at Dolphins 2 Oakland Raiders (12-3) at Broncos 3 Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5) vs. Browns 4 Houston Texans (9-6) at Titans 5 Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) at Chargers 6 Miami Dolphins 10-5) vs. Patriots NFC Seeds Team (W-L) Week 17 Opp 1 Dallas Cowboys (13-2) at Eagles 2 Atlanta Falcons (10-5) vs. Saints 3 Seattle Seahawks (9-5-1) at 49ers 4 Green Bay Packers (9-6) at Lions 5 New York Giants (10-5) at Redskins 6 Detroit Lions (9-6) vs. Packers -- Washington Redskins (8-6-1) vs. Giants -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7) vs. Panthers NFL.com

Notable Week 17 Games with Playoff Impact

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

The Packers will try to follow through on Aaron Rodgers' promise to run the table and sneak into the playoffs on Sunday night against the Lions. The winner will clinch the NFC North title and host a playoff game, while the loser could be heading home.

Since this game occurs on Sunday night, it's possible that both teams will have already clinched a playoff berth by kickoff. If the Redskins lose to the New York Giants earlier in the day, this NFC North matchup will be for playoff seeding only, with the loser ending up as the No. 6 seed.

Despite their midseason struggles, the Packers are one of the hottest teams in the league entering Week 17. Rodgers has led the Pack to 106 points over their last three games combined.

Prediction: Packers 30, Lions 24

New York Giants at Washington Redskins

The Giants have already locked up the No. 5 seed, regardless of the outcome of this matchup. As a result, there has been much speculation about the Giants resting some of their starters.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, Giants running back Rashad Jennings has stated that everyone will play on Sunday. But no one from the Giants organization has clarified to what extent they will play.

Assuming the Giants pull their key starters at some point during the game, the Redskins should be able to pull off the victory and virtually lock up the No. 5 seed.

If the Redskins win, the only scenario in which they would not make the playoffs is if the Lions and Packers game ends in a tie.

Prediction: Redskins 24, Giants 17

Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have nothing left to play for, but they still have the ability to deal a serious blow to the Oakland Raiders' championship dreams.

With a win, the Raiders lock up a first-round bye. But if the Raiders lose, and the Kansas City Chiefs knock off the San Diego Chargers, Oakland will fall from No. 2 to No. 5.

According to Cameron Wolfe of the Denver Post, the Broncos will be using two quarterbacks on Sunday:

Kubiak confirms both Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch will play Sunday. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 28, 2016

Normally this would put the Broncos at a clear disadvantage, but the Raiders have quarterback issues of their own. With Derek Carr knocked out for a least a few weeks with a broken leg, Matt McGloin will be making his first start since the 2013 season.

Denver in January is not an ideal place to make your first start in three years, which gives a slight edge to the Broncos in this matchup.

Prediction: Broncos 21, Raiders 17

Projected Final Playoff Seeds AFC Seed Team NFC Seed Team 1 New England Patriots 1 Dallas Cowboys 2 Kansas City Chiefs 2 Atlanta Falcons 3 Pittsburgh Steelers 3 Seattle Seahawks 4 Houston Texans 4 Green Bay Packers 5 Oakland Raiders 5 New York Giants 6 Miami Dolphins 6 Washington Redskins

Based on the projected results for Sunday's action, the NFC playoff picture will remain mostly unchanged. But the AFC could see some significant shakeup due to the Raiders quarterback situation.

Despite knowing most of the playoff teams entering this weekend, Week 17 should still be an exciting slate in the NFL due to the number of teams still fighting hard for their playoff positioning.

Clinching scenarios courtesy of NFL.com.