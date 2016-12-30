Arsenal Transfer News: Steven N'Zonzi Rumours and Nabil Fekir Latest

Arsenal will reportedly have to face north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in their hopes of landing Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi. Elsewhere, Gunners target Nabil Fekir has revealed he's yet to receive any winter transfer offers.

According to Spanish newspaper AS (h/t TalkSport), both Arsenal and Tottenham are among the list of clubs chasing a January deal for Sevilla star N'Zonzi, who left Stoke City for La Liga in the summer of 2015.

The former Blackburn Rovers anchor could be on the move next month, too, amid speculation Sevilla may be tempted into a sale if a bidding war emerged among N'Zonzi's suitors.

Chelsea are also interested, while Serie A champions Juventus are described as "big fans" of the Frenchman, whom Nick Dorrington of ESPN recently hailed as a key figure in his side's 4-1 win over Malaga in December:

HT Sevilla 4-0 Malaga. MGA started well but SEV blew them away with 4 goals in 10mins (Vietto x2, Ben Yedder, Vitolo). Nasri, N’Zonzi superb — Nick Dorrington (@chewingthecoca) December 17, 2016

N'Zonzi is currently enjoying the form of his career in Spain's top flight and has taken considerable steps since leaving the Potters last year to join up with Sevilla's revolution at the Estadio Sanchez Pizjuan.

Earlier this season, David Cartlidge of beIN Sports lauded N'Zonzi as one of La Liga's best midfielders, and it's been suggested his past experience in the Premier League is considered a major attraction to the likes of Spurs and Arsenal:

@DianaKristinne Illarra along with N’Zonzi maybe best midfielder in league on current form too. Barça really got to deal with him. — David Cartlidge (@davidjaca) November 20, 2016

Meanwhile, Lyon striker Fekir has dismissed hopes of a winter move to the Emirates Stadium after conceding he's yet to receive much transfer interest leading into the January window.

In an interview with French outlet Planete Lyon (h/t Goal's Alex Fisher), Fekir admitted to a lack of outside interest before suggesting he remains open to the idea of an exit in the future:

At the moment I'm not very good on the pitch, so I haven't received any offers from any big clubs. Also, with my agent, we're not talking about a future departure at all. I simply hope to play more in the second half of the season. I'm under contract with the club until 2020, and I see myself staying at Lyon until that date without a problem. I feel good here, but I'm an ambitious player and I would like to discover a different kind of football later - Spain, England, Germany...I'm interested in those leagues. Why not, one day, go to one of those countries? But not right now.

Fisher noted Arsenal's longstanding links with Lyon forward Fekir, 23, who has four goals to his name from 14 Ligue 1 appearances this season.

As highlighted by the attacker himself, the three-and-a-half years remaining on Fekir's contract make the chances of any midseason move slim, although fan account Messi Minutes hinted his wages would be within Arsenal's range:

Lyon have a much flatter wage structure, with Lacazette on £66.9k-a-week, Fékir on £57.9k-a-week and Tolisso on just £40.5k-a-week. pic.twitter.com/ydVkaCwRD8 — Messi Minutes (@MessiMinutes) December 16, 2016

Fekir has netted a total of 24 goals in 85 first-team outings for Lyon since making his debut in 2013, although it seems the France international is content at Parc Olympique Lyonnais for the time being.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has shown a preference toward recruiting players from his native France during his 20-year stay in north London, but any move for Fekir seems likely to be delayed by at least several years.