UFC 207 Nunes vs. Rousey: Live Results, Play-by-Play and Fight Card Highlights

UFC 207 is here, and the return of Ronda Rousey is upon us.
The former UFC bantamweight champion returns after more than a year away following her knockout loss to Holly Holm. In her absence, Amanda Nunes surged toward the gold and stands atop the division Rousey once dominated.
The co-main event features the men's bantamweight championship on the line as well. Dominick Cruz defends against Cody Garbrandt. The two have much animosity between them, which adds a little spice to the contest.
The action begins at 7:30 p.m. ET.
UFC 207 Main Card (PPV, 10 p.m. ET)
- UFC Women's Bantamweight Championship: Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey
- UFC Men's Bantamweight Championship: Dominick Cruz vs. Cody Garbrandt
- TJ Dillashaw vs. John Lineker
- Dong Hyun Kim vs. Tarec Saffiedine
- Louis Smolka vs. Ray Borg
Fox Sports 1 Prelims (8 p.m. ET)
- Johny Hendricks vs. Neil Magny
- Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Marvin Vettori
- Mike Pyle vs. Alex Garcia
- Brandon Thatch vs. Niko Price
UFC Fight Pass Prelim (7:30 p.m. ET)
- Alex Oliveira vs. Tim Means