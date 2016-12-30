UFC 207 Nunes vs. Rousey: Live Results, Play-by-Play and Fight Card Highlights

UFC 207 is here, and the return of Ronda Rousey is upon us.

The former UFC bantamweight champion returns after more than a year away following her knockout loss to Holly Holm. In her absence, Amanda Nunes surged toward the gold and stands atop the division Rousey once dominated.

The co-main event features the men's bantamweight championship on the line as well. Dominick Cruz defends against Cody Garbrandt. The two have much animosity between them, which adds a little spice to the contest.

Bleacher Report will be on the call all night long. The action begins at 7:30 p.m. ET. Check back for full coverage.

UFC 207 Main Card (PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

UFC Women's Bantamweight Championship: Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey

vs. Ronda UFC Men's Bantamweight Championship: Dominick Cruz vs. Cody Garbrandt

TJ Dillashaw vs. John Lineker

vs. John Dong Hyun Kim vs. Tarec Saffiedine

Kim vs. Louis Smolka vs. Ray Borg

Fox Sports 1 Prelims (8 p.m. ET)

Johny Hendricks vs. Neil Magny

Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Marvin Vettori

Mike Pyle vs. Alex Garcia

Brandon Thatch vs. Niko Price

UFC Fight Pass Prelim (7:30 p.m. ET)