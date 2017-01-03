Michigan Football Recruiting: National Signing Day Wish List a Month Out

Following Michigan's last-minute 33-32 loss to Florida State in the Orange Bowl, Jim Harbaugh and the coaching staff turned their full attention to closing out the 2017 recruiting cycle strong.

The Wolverines currently sit at No. 3 in the national recruiting rankings, with a 26-member class that's headlined by 5-star wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones and anchored by a number of blue-chip linemen on both sides of the ball.

But with so many seniors and early defections to the NFL, Michigan has plenty of room for its top remaining targets. Here's how the Wolverines hope things shake out with national signing day a month away.