Chip Long to Be Named Notre Dame Offensive Coordinator: Latest Details, Reaction

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Notre Dame wasted no time in finding a new offensive coordinator, as Chip Long will take over the role in 2017.

According to Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports, Long will receive a three-year contract from the Fighting Irish after spending 2016 as the offensive coordinator at Memphis. USA Today's Dan Wolken confirmed Long's move to Notre Dame.

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly has been forced to replace key parts of his coaching staff this winter. Mike Sanford, the Irish offensive coordinator for the previous two seasons, was hired as head coach at Western Kentucky on Dec. 14.

Per Sports Illustrated's Pete Thamel (via SI.com), Notre Dame associate head coach and wide receivers coach Mike Denbrock left to become the offensive coordinator at Cincinnati on Wednesday.

In addition to those departures, Tim Ring of CBS 5 noted the other coaching changes on Notre Dame's staff since the 2016 season ended:

If you're keeping score, Brian Kelly has fired his defensive coordinator, his defensive line coach, his special teams coach & his S&C coach. — Tim Ring (@timringTV) December 20, 2016

The Irish are coming off a 4-8 season, their worst mark since 2007. They weren't effective on either side of the ball, as the offense ranked 54th with 30.9 points per game, while the defense finished 63rd by allowing 27.8 points per game.

New defensive coordinator Mike Elko left Wake Forest to take the Notre Dame job, and he has a lot of work to do.

Long had a successful stint at Memphis, as the offense averaged 38.8 points per game in 2016, the year after the team lost star quarterback Paxton Lynch to the NFL.

Notre Dame will be breaking in its own new quarterback next season, as DeShone Kizer has declared for the draft and Malik Zaire is transferring.

Long's recent track record of success of handling new quarterback situations gives him a leg up heading to Notre Dame. Expectations will be high because that's the program's standard, but the spotlight won't be too large for him to leave an imprint right away.