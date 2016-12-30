Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Fernando Llorente, Federico Bernardeschi Rumours

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is reportedly considering a surprise move for Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente, while Fiorentina hope to sign youngster Federico Bernardeschi to a new deal before the Blues can make a move.

According to The Sun (h/t Calciomercato's Steve Mitchell), current Chelsea backup striker Michy Batshuayi has failed to impress Conte, and the Italian has turned his attention to Llorente, who he previously worked with at Juventus.

The tall Spaniard joined the Bianconeri from Athletic Bilbao and proved a fine fit for the 3-5-2 formation Conte used in Turin. Here are some of his top highlights from his time in Turin:

The 31-year-old wasn't used much by Conte's replacement Massimiliano Allegri, and he left for Sevilla in 2015. He's been with Swansea since the start of this season and has already scored six goals in the Premier League, despite making just 11 starts.

Llorente has surprising technical ability for a player who is mainly seen as an inside-the-box striker, and he makes the most of the service he gets. He also stands out for his high work rate, one of the reasons he was a favourite of Conte.

Athena Pictures/Getty Images

The Spaniard might not be a world-class forward, but as the main backup to Diego Costa, he could have plenty of value. The two have a relatively similar playing style, and like Costa, Llorente knows how to weigh on a defence.

His aerial ability also makes him a solid late-match substitute, where he could be brought on to play alongside Costa and have wingers bomb the box with crosses.

Swansea are currently without a manager, and as long as a new boss isn't appointed, it will be difficult to deal with the club. The Swans will have to reassess their squad in a hurry, so don't expect the side to sell too many of their players in January.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/Getty Images

Elsewhere, Corriere dello Sport (h/t Calciomercato's Steve Mitchell) reports Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Chelsea are all keeping an eye on Bernardeschi, prompting Fiorentina to try and sign the winger to a new contract as soon as possible.

The 22-year-old is widely regarded as La Viola's top young talent, and it could prove difficult for the club to incorporate a much-improved deal for the youngster, whose wage demands won't be small.

Here's a look at why Bernardeschi is such a wanted man:

The Italy international can play all over midfield or as a winger next to a main striker and already has bags of experience in the 3-4-3 system Conte currently uses. He has tremendous range and has already scored nine goals this Serie A season.

Bernardeschi has long been regarded as a top talent, but he has plenty of detractors who believe he hasn't progressed enough in the last two seasons. It's hard not to fall in love with his blend of raw speed, vision and finishing ability, however, and the sky still appears to be the limit for the versatile midfielder.

David Amoyal, a writer for Gianluca Di Marzio, thinks La Viola have plenty of reasons to keep hold of their star:

If Kalinic leaves for China, Fiorentina will have even more incentive to keep Bernardeschi and push to bring back Jovetic — David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) December 26, 2016

Fiorentina are not having a great season and will need all the help they can get after January, so any offer for Bernardeschi will have to be significant. The speedster has the experience in the 3-4-3 to be an immediate contributor, so don't be shocked if the Blues go all out to land him.