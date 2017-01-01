Tray Bishop to Georgia: Bulldogs Land 4-Star Athlete Prospect

The Georgia Bulldogs bolstered their secondary Sunday by landing the commitment of 4-star athlete Tray Bishop, per Kipp Adams of 247Sports.

According to Scout.com, Bishop is the No. 9 athlete and No. 129 player overall in the 2017 class. He's also the fourth-best athlete in the South.

Bishop originally committed to the Auburn Tigers in July but reversed course in December.

"I just need some time, so I am decommitting," he said in an interview with 247Sports' Rusty Mansell. "I just want to take some time to make sure I am making the right decision."

While listed as an athlete, Bishop's future almost certainly lies on the defensive side of the ball.

He told Scout.com's Jason Caldwell in June that he envisioned playing quarterback at Auburn. In November, however, he closed that door, per SEC Country's Benjamin Wolk:

I'm going to play defensive back. It's nothing for me to think about (anymore). I've always liked defensive back. In the predicament I was in, I had no choice but to play quarterback for my high school. I enjoyed doing it, but as my senior year came, I had to think long term. I like defensive back. I just had to put in more work at defensive back and make up my mind that's what I want to do in college. As far as long term, if everything goes to the plan, and I can make it to the NFL, that's the best thing for me.

Should circumstances change, playing quarterback wouldn't necessarily be a dead end for Bishop. Over time, he could emerge as a dynamic dual threat. By asserting his desire to play in the secondary, though, Bishop increases his chances of featuring for Georgia right away.

There's no question that he possesses the athleticism to keep up with opposing wideouts and tight ends. According to Hudl, he boasts a 4.37-second 40-yard dash and a 34-inch vertical.

A creative offensive coordinator might be able to use Bishop occasionally as a big-play threat, similar to how Southern California has lined up Adoree' Jackson on both sides of the ball.

Bishop will face a learning curve in the SEC as he adjusts to playing defense full time. Given the inevitable work he'll need in pass coverage, safety would be the optimal position for him in 2017, and he could move over to cornerback later on.

As a safety, Bishop could rely on his physical gifts without having his inexperience exposed.

Because he's a great athlete, Georgia may find a way to get Bishop involved next season. A redshirt year may not be a bad route to go, on the other hand, since it would afford him more time to hone his coverage skills and get used to defending at a high level.

During his time as the defensive coordinator at Alabama, Kirby Smart helped groom a number of talented safeties, including Eddie Jackson, Landon Collins and Mark Barron. The Bulldogs head coach should know how to utilize Bishop to his full potential.

Bishop is joining a secondary that will have a number of seniors in 2017. Malkom Parrish, Dominick Sanders, Reggie Wilkerson and Aaron Davis will all be in their final year of eligibility next season.

Playing time may not come right away for Bishop, but he could be in position to play a big role on defense in 2018 and beyond.