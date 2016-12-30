Mike MacIntyre Named 2016 Dodd Award Winner: Latest Details, Comments, Reaction

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Hours after his team's 38-8 defeat to the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Alamo Bowl on Thursday night, Colorado Buffaloes head coach Mike MacIntyre got some good news.

According to USA Today's Nicole Auerbach, MacIntyre won the 2016 Dodd Trophy for coach of the year.

ESPN.com's Adam Rittenberg shared the connection MacIntyre had previously held with the Dodd Trophy:

Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre wins Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Award. His father, George, who died Jan. 5, won it in 1982 at Vanderbilt. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 30, 2016

According to Kyle Bonagura of ESPN.com, MacIntyre continues to carry a coin from his father's Dodd Trophy win.

It's the second honor he has earned this year after winning the Home Depot Coach of the Year Award on Dec. 7.

The 51-year-old's work in 2016 is nothing short of astounding. He inherited a Colorado team that had gone 4-21 in the two seasons before he arrived. The Buffaloes then went 10-27 in his first three years before winning 10 games for the first time since 2001.

After Thursday's loss, MacIntyre praised Colorado's senior class for inspiring the turnaround.

"It was a burnt house when these seniors got here, totally burnt to the ground," he said, per ESPN.com's Max Olson. "They built a new one."

Repeating this season's success will be difficult in 2017. Leading passer Sefo Liufau and leading tackler Kenneth Olugbode are both seniors, as is linebacker Jimmie Gilbert, who led the team with 10.5 sacks.

Colorado will also have to replace defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt, who joined Willie Taggart's staff at Oregon.

Whether the Buffaloes' 2016 campaign is the start of what's to come or more of a one-off, Colorado fans have a lot to celebrate from this past season.