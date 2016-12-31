Brock Lesnar at WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Most Likely Scenarios for Beast Incarnate

Brock Lesnar is heading to the Royal Rumble, and he's got mayhem on his mind.

Paul Heyman's Beast Incarnate is hungry for revenge, and January 29 is the day when he will try to get it. Lesnar will enter the Royal Rumble match and compete for the chance to work the main event of WrestleMania 33.

All eyes will be on him, and he will be out for blood.

The last time WWE fans saw him, Lesnar was laid out by Goldberg in just 86 seconds. It was a shocking night and one that will never be forgotten. The man that stole history from The Undertaker when he ended The Streak found himself becoming history as he was crushed by Goldberg in less than two minutes.

It's not a position he's used to.

Lesnar is rarely ever the one to be dominated in any situation. He's always the man to squash his competition and leave them for dead in the ring. It's happened so often that fans expected it every time he stepped through the ropes.

Fans wanted to see their favorites win against Lesnar, but they knew the deal before the bell ever rung.

Lesnar was the Incredible Hulk of WWE. No one could stop him, and he had no weaknesses. The best anyone could ever hope to do was survive and try not to get too banged up by the time the F-5 came. From Seth Rollins to Dean Ambrose to Randy Orton, one Superstar after another had a chance, but they all fell in the end.

But that's all over.

Lesnar is now the man on the defensive, and he will surely be ready to destroy when the Royal Rumble happens. But it's up to WWE as to what he does when he gets there.