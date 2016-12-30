Darrelle Revis Comments on Jets Legacy, Treatment from Fans

Despite suffering through the worst season of his NFL career, New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis suggested Thursday that his overall body of work speaks for itself.

When asked if his poor 2016 campaign had adversely impacted his legacy, Revis said he isn't done yet, according to Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post: "No. That's absurd and very insulting to even say that. I can still play this game at a high level. I'm going to be there until I'm told I'm not going to be here. Whatever the situation is in the offseason, it'll get handled the way it's supposed to. It depends on how they want to handle it."

The 31-year-old veteran has struggled to the tune of 51 tackles, four passes defended and no interceptions this season. He has also allowed a quarterback rating of 109.8 when targeted, per ProFootballFocus.com (h/t Cannizzaro).

If the seven-time Pro Bowler fails to record an interception against the Buffalo Bills in Week 17, it will mark just the second time in his career that he failed to intercept at least one pass in a season.

There is little doubt that the four-time First-Team All-Pro has declined significantly in 2016, and he understands the criticism he has faced for no longer performing at an elite level: "I get it. There's a whole bunch of stuff that comes with what I've done. In the past, I used to take over games, shut the No. 1 guy out."

Revis' drop-off in performance has naturally led to speculation that his time with the Jets could be nearing its conclusion, but the former Pitt standout believes the organization owes him some courtesy for how well he has played for them over the years:

Would I love to be here? Yes. Will I be back? That's a great question. My thing would be this: Do the New York Jets want to treat my situation with class or no class? With me being one of the best players in the history of this franchise, do they want me to retire here or not retire here? That's the biggest question. It's black and white. It's not very complicated.

Revis has three years remaining on his contract and is set to make $13 million next season. He also has a $2 million roster bonus for 2017, according to Spotrac.

In his current state, Revis is nowhere near worthy of that type of financial commitment, although a position change could revitalize his career.

Other previously great corners such as Rod Woodson and Aeneas Williams successfully transitioned to safety later in their careers, and that remains an option for Revis.

Based on how much he has declined at cornerback, becoming a safety may be Revis' only hope of sticking with the Jets and extending his career.

Follow @MikeChiari on Twitter.