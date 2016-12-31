Low-Key Trevor Ariza Is Critical to High-Octane Houston Rockets

Trevor Ariza doesn't do a lot of talking.

He's reserved, reticent and quite often a reluctant interviewee. He doesn't get too high or too low. He doesn't get loud or boisterous or shaken or taken out of his game. The Houston Rockets forward just lets his game do all the talking, even after the dust up with Dallas Mavericks center Salah Mejri took an ugly turn in Tuesday night’s 123-107 rout.

Ariza received two technical fouls, got ejected and waited for Mejri outside of the Mavs' home team locker room. And the 13-year veteran was already done with it.

"It's over," Ariza said. "I'm trying not to think about it. I know what happened. He knows what happened and that’s it.”

So there he was, back in uniform against the Los Angeles Clippers Friday night, doing all the little things that often go overlooked.

Lost in the revelry of James Harden's seventh triple double of the season (30 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists) and Montrezl Harrell's career-high 29 points in the Rockets'140-116 drubbing of the Clippers was Ariza's pivotal 18 points (5-10 from behind the arc), four rebounds, two steals and seven assists.

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Those kind of numbers warrant people's attention, right?

“It should," Ariza said, laughing. “Whatever is needed or whatever we lack, I try to be, whatever that may be. I just try to make plays when needed and pick up the loose ends.”

At 6'8, 215 pounds with a 7'2 wingspan, Ariza's unmatched utility and versatility reminds of a Swiss Army knife. He can defend, make plays, stretch the defense with his three-point shooting and just when the Rockets need it, he can hit a momentum-swinging dagger.

Yet, on a team with Harden consistently stirring the pot as the league's top MVP candidate, Ariza, despite averaging 12.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game, is the NBA’s version of Ralph Ellison’s Invisible Man.

And he’s just fine with that.

"I mean that’s what a team is about: just coming together and doing the things that are needed to win," Ariza said. "And you can’t win without everybody contributing and that’s what we’ve all bought into."

Harden bought into playing point guard. Eric Gordon bought into coming off the bench. But Ariza didn't have to buy into anything.

His assimilation into Mike D'Antoni's system has been seamless.

Jordan Johnson/Getty Images

"Everything about him (D'Antoni) says team," Ariza said. "Just the way he treats his players, his coaching staff, his style of play. It’s all about everybody working together and making each other better."

In Houston's new high-powered offense, Ariza is free to be himself—a floater. He's the dependable glue guy and multipurpose weapon in D'Antoni's arsenal. More than that, he just flat out helps the Rockets win.

"He does everything," Mike D'Antoni said. "He’s just got a great game for us in the sense that he hits threes, he’s smart defensively, he’s all over the place. He’s one of the best in steals; there’s just so many areas. He can play forward, he can play three, he can guard ones, he can guard twos.

"To be an elite team, you have to have guys like that. There's Kawhi Leonard’s and different guys like that and we have him and he’s been terrific."

Ariza's Glue-Guy Peers (2016-17) PPG RPG APG PER Nicolas Batum 14.8 7.7 5.9 16.20 Jae Crowder 13.0 5.1 2.3 15.17 Trevor Ariza 12.4 5.1 2.1 14.73 NBA.com

This comparison perhaps goes unnoticed by many, but Ariza is doing for Houston what Shawn Marion did for the Phoenix Suns during D'Antoni's trailblazing reign a decade ago: spread the floor and cover all the gaps with position-less plays on offense and defense.

During the 2002-03 season, Marion went from shooting 1.5 three-pointers per game to 4.5, while holding steady at 39 percent from deep. This year, Ariza is taking a career-high 7.1 shots from behind the arc, connecting on 38 percent.

Players can't live off of past accomplishments forever, but the Lakers don't make it to the 2009 NBA Finals and win the championship without Ariza's two game-turning steals against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.

Those are worth mentioning now because Ariza has made a career on making those kinds of plays. He’s always among the league leaders in steals (tied for third with 2.1 per contest) and, although he’s not as quick as his Laker days, his defense is still effective with a 106.5 defensive rating. For comparison’s sake, two-time Defensive Player of the Year Kawhi Leonard’s defensive rating is 105.2.

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

“Trevor’s one of the best vets I’ve ever seen,” Harrell said. “He comes in every night and guards positions one through five. I mean that literally. I’ve seen Trevor guarding Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.”

Ariza’s penchant for hitting big shots was on full display in the fourth quarter of the Rockets 111-109 overtime win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on December 17 at the Target Center.

With 11 seconds left in regulation, Harden got the ball on the inbounds play, dribbled into the lane and then kicked it out to Ariza, who was waiting in the corner behind the arc. Andrew Wiggins closed out, so Ariza stepped to his left and drained the long ball to tie it at 95, effectively forcing overtime.

Ariza finished the game with a season-high 28 points and six boards.

"I think we feel that no matter what the situation is, we’re always in games," Ariza said. "Whether we’re down 11 or whatever the case may be, or up, we feel like we’re in games. And we have an opportunity to win just because of the confidence that we share with each other."

Ariza’s work ethic and ability to keep opponents honest on both ends of the floor continues to separate him from other glue guys in the league. That, and the fact that he makes the Rockets more efficient and makes everything just work when he's on the court. When Ariza is in the game, whether it's the first or second team, Houston scores 124 points per 100 possessions and 109.7 points per 100 possessions, respectively.

“He knows what it takes to win," said Sam Dekker, who revealed he models his game after Ariza.

"He’s going to play his game and does things the right way. He knows what’s keeping him in the league, what’s got him here and he’s going to do that every night. Playing good defense, hitting open shots, being a glue guy. When you play years with guys like Kobe and all the great players he’s played with, the good teams he’s been on, he brings some of those leadership aspects. That’s a guy that we need if we want to make a run."

For all he does, though, Ariza is a team guy first, always deferring to the collective more than himself. As far as he's concerned, if the team succeeds, he succeeds.

"We know what we do well, we definitely do," Ariza said. "We can score really, really good. We score a lot of points and during this time that we’ve been winning, we’ve been doing a really good job on defense, too. We continue to grow in areas that we haven’t been doing such a great job at defensively, continue to execute on offense and we’re in good shape."

All quotes obtained firsthand unless otherwise noted. All stats accurate as of Dec. 31 and courtesy of NBA.com and Basketball-Reference.com. Maurice Bobb covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter: @ReeseReport.