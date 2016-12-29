Jeremy Hill Injury: Bengals RB Unlikely to Play with Injured Knee vs. Ravens

As the Cincinnati Bengals prepare to wrap up a disappointing season against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, they may have to do so without running back Jeremy Hill.

On Thursday, ESPN's Bob Holtzman reported Hill, who is battling a knee injury, is "unlikely to play" against the Ravens in the season finale.

Hill initially suffered the injury during the Bengals' 24-20 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15. He was able to play sparingly last week against the Houston Texans, gaining just eight yards on seven carries.

The 24-year-old has been Cincinnati's starting running back for the past two seasons, though he has routinely split carries with Giovani Bernard. When Bernard suffered a torn ACL against the Buffalo Bills in Week 11, though, Hill became the guy for Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis.

He had at least 20 carries in three consecutive games from Weeks 12 through 14, topping the 100-yard mark against the Cleveland Browns in Week 13.

Despite Hill's substantial workload, his performance hasn't been impressive since he broke out with 1,124 yards as a rookie in 2014. He's averaged less than four yards per carry in each of the past two seasons but has scored 20 rushing touchdowns because his 233-pound frame works well in goal-line packages.

Given the number of key Bengals players who have missed time this season because of injuries, including wide receiver A.J. Green and tight end Tyler Eifert, keeping Hill out to avoid doing further damage would protect him for a potential bounce-back season in 2017.