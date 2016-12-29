Best Potential 2016-17 NBA Trade Deadline Targets for Houston Rockets

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow

The Houston Rockets keep winning as the calendar year closes. They are doing so with a tremendous amount of chemistry and cohesiveness as James Harden and head coach Mike D’Antoni have been a beautiful fit.

Because of that, general manager Daryl Morey is less likely to make a midseason trade than he usually is.

The only credible “rumor” involving the Rockets came in the wake of Clint Capela’s broken fibula. Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical reported via Twitter: “Sources: With loss of Capela, Rockets probing trade market on available bigs. Most likely scenario: Turning minutes to Nene and [Montrezl] Harrell.”

That was over a week ago.

As the saying goes, don’t fix what isn’t broken. But who says you can’t tweak it? Since there aren’t rumors, we’re going to speculate.

For clarification, a “rumor” means there are reports of actual conversations—or at least interest—linked to a front office. Speculation is just a writer saying, “Hey, wouldn’t that be neat.”