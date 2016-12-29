Reflecting on Gigi Buffon's Career as He Makes His 600th Juventus Appearance

Gigi Buffon wouldn't have envisioned it playing out that way, but his 600th appearance for Juventus ended in a loss. The Bianconeri skipper has enjoyed some memorable moments during his time with the club, but his latest landmark saw him lose a penalty shootout and the Supercoppa Italiana to AC Milan.

In what felt like a passing-of-the-torch moment, it was Rossoneri goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma who became the hero, palming away Paulo Dybala's spot-kick with a wonderful save.

That left Buffon to collect a runners-up medal while the 17-year-old lifted the trophy and strengthened his case as the outstanding candidate to replace the Italy No. 1 when he finally hangs up his gloves.

"After the game, he hugged me and complimented me for winning my first trophy," Donnarumma told reporters after the game per Football Italia. "We worked so hard and improved so much, this victory is thanks to all that work."

Yet while the youngster gleefully celebrated with his team-mates, the man on the losing side of this result was not too downhearted. Buffon has never accepted defeat, but he understands that it helps make players stronger, as he explained during a recent interview with Tuttosport (h/t ESPN FC):

I have not lost an awful lot in my life, but the defeats have taught me more than the victories. Whenever I lose, I focus on the ability of my opponent and on the mistakes I made. Not looking for excuses is the right thing to do. I have made a lot of mistakes and I still make mistakes, but I am not ashamed to look for the reasons behind those mistakes.

That knowledge has been gleaned from a stellar career that began back in 1995 with Parma. Like Donnarumma, he was a teenage prodigy who delivered on his immense promise, winning the Coppa Italia, UEFA Cup and Supercoppa Italiana before moving on in the summer of 2001.

Juventus paid a fee that remains a record for a goalkeeper even now, 15 years after he was brought in to replace Edwin van der Sar. After a few initial struggles, he adapted to life with the Old Lady and went on to build a reputation as one of the best-ever to stand between the posts.

Doing so for Juventus has not been easy. Starting with Giampiero Combi, who was part of the side that dominated the 1930s, the Bianconeri have been home to some talented shot-stoppers.

The legacy began by Combi was passed on to Dino Zoff, Stefano Tacconi and Angelo Peruzzi, but Buffon has arguably surpassed them in terms of both ability and accomplishments over the last two decades.

He continues to amaze those who work alongside him, with Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri stunned by the performance of his captain in a win over Empoli back in early November last year.

"I'm lucky enough to coach Buffon," the coach told Sky Italia (h/t FourFourTwo). "He's the best goalkeeper of all time."

While that opinion is of course subjective and difficult to disprove, Allegri is certainly not alone in thinking that his skipper is indeed an all-time great.

Having given him instruction early in his career, former Parma goalkeeping coach Fabrizio Paese discussed Buffon's continued brilliance during a lengthy interview with the TuttoJuve website (h/t Football Italia):

Gigi has always been very strong in terms of character. What he's doing surprises even me a little. He's not rare, he's unique. They've probably thrown away the mould and won't be able to make any more Buffons. I've been amazed by his performances, but the thing that's so incredible about what he does is his reflexes. Usually when someone is his age, with more experience they improve their positioning, but he's unique in terms of his reflexes.

His team-mates agree, whether they have played alongside him for years or just a few months.

"Gigi is simply number one. He's the best in the business," Paul Pogba told Mediaset Premium (h/t Goal) before he left for Manchester United, while Andrea Pirlo perhaps went even further.

"I'm lucky to have played with him since we were 15," the former Italy international midfielder told Sky Italia last September (h/t Football Italia). "For me, he's unique and perhaps the best goalkeeper ever. Watching him playing and training is awesome."

It was high praise indeed from a player who knows Buffon better than most, but even new arrivals at Juventus quickly understand just how important the captain has become as he sets the tone for the entire squad.

One of his more memorable performances of recent months came in October's 1-0 Champions League victory away at Olympique Lyonnais. Thanks to the string of impressive Buffon saves shown above, the Bianconeri took all three points despite being down to 10 men when Mario Lemina was sent off.

"Gigi once again proved he's always there," Miralem Pjanic told Mediaset Premium (h/t Football Italia) at full-time. "It makes no sense to doubt him, as he is so important for Juventus and Italy. He's a great guy, a great goalkeeper and a key figure for us all."

That has undoubtedly been the case for so long, and the list of trophies Buffon has won in Turin almost defies belief. Nine Serie A titles (two of which were revoked) plus one Serie B crown, two Coppa Italia triumphs and five Supercoppa Italiana victories make up his resume, with a record 167 caps for Italy and a World Cup win for good measure.

MICHAEL PROBST/Associated Press Buffon celebrating Italy's 2006 World Cup triumph.

Yet the absence of a European trophy is clearly glaring, something Buffon appears to have a burning desire to correct as soon as possible. In both 2003 and 2015 he lost in the final, but he admitted in an interview with Sky Italia (h/t Goal) this summer that lifting a Champions League title is a genuine aim:

It would be amazing to win something that we have been missing for many years. This is the goal for the board, the squad and also for me. At the end the day, nothing would be more beautiful than winning something that we have failed in many times. Especially for those people who have experienced important moments in Bianconeri history.

Through to the knockout rounds once again, Buffon will hope that chance awaits him in 2017 as his career is clearly winding down. Over 100 times he has stepped on to the field and heard that haunting theme ring out around him, yet he has not claimed ultimate victory in the continent's elite competition.

He deserves the chance to do so, and Juventus owe him that opportunity as payment for a stellar career with the club.

Patrice Evra agreed, telling the official UEFA website that he wants to help his team-mate achieve his goal this season and that his talent has earned his adulation:

I was surprised to hear that Gianluigi Buffon had never won this competition. He deserves it. When I arrived here, I knew Gigi Buffon because I had watched him on TV, but when you train with him, when you play with him, you think: 'Woah! What a player!' The older he gets, the better he gets. I think that he makes some saves now that he didn't make when he was 18.

Juventus supporters everywhere would share those thoughts, and it would be a far more fitting sendoff than the defeat that marked his 600th appearance.