Brandon Marshall Reportedly Angered Jets Players with Halftime Rant vs. Patriots

It turns out an inspirational halftime speech doesn't land quite as well when the team is down 27-0.

New York Jets receiver Brandon Marshall attempted to motivate his teammates during Saturday's loss to the New England Patriots, but according to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, the speech only raised tensions.

"We were getting our butts kicked, and I was trying to get guys to respond," Marshall said Wednesday. "But not everyone responds to certain things the same way."

The 27-0 halftime deficit resulted in a 41-3 loss, which dropped the Jets to 4-11 on the year. It was the fifth loss decided by more than 20 points.

Instead of exciting the team, Marshall's halftime theatrics ended up causing problems within the locker room.

"When we're getting blown out at halftime, there's no reason to be fighting among each other," safety Calvin Pryor said. "I think that's why guys were upset, because we needed to be fighting against the Patriots instead of the Jets."

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson seemed to take the biggest offense to the receiver's actions. NFL on ESPN quoted the former first-round pick after the game:

Moments after Brandon Marshall said the Jets' loss was "embarrassing" for everyone, Sheldon Richardson chimed in. pic.twitter.com/KHCf1T785l — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 24, 2016

Richardson finished with a season-high eight tackles in the loss. Marshall ended his day with just two catches for 28 yards on four targets.

The Jets will finish the regular season with a home game against the Buffalo Bills in a matchup of two teams not going to the playoffs.