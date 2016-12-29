NFL Playoff Picture 2017: Scenarios, Standings and Predictions Entering Week 17

It's been a wild ride down the stretch for teams in the NFL playoff picture. As recently as last week, there were still eight playoff spots up for grabs.

But the cards fell just right in Week 16, and 10 of the 12 playoff spots have already been locked up heading into the final weekend. In fact, one-third of the playoff field is already locked into their seed, regardless of the outcome of their final game.

Here's a look at the current playoff seeding entering Week 17:

NFL Playoff Picture Entering Week 17 AFC Seed Team (W-L) Week 17 Opp 1 New England Patriots (13-2) at Dolphins 2 Oakland Raiders (12-3) at Broncos 3 Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5) vs. Browns 4 Houston Texans (9-6) at Titans 5 Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) at Chargers 6 Miami Dolphins 10-5) vs. Patriots NFC Seeds Team (W-L) Week 17 Opp 1 Dallas Cowboys (13-2) at Eagles 2 Atlanta Falcons (10-5) vs. Saints 3 Seattle Seahawks (9-5-1) at 49ers 4 Green Bay Packers (9-6) at Lions 5 New York Giants (10-5) at Redskins 6 Detroit Lions (9-6) vs. Packers -- Washington Redskins (8-6-1) vs. Giants -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7) vs. Panthers NFL.com

Entering the final weekend, the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans are already locked into their playoff positions. As a result, each of those teams will likely rest many of their starters for at least a portion of their season finale.

Among the teams with playoff spots still on the line, the most volatile scenarios exist for the Detroit Lions.

Based on Sunday's results, Detroit can finish as high as No. 2, earning a first-round bye, or they could miss the playoffs altogether.

Since the Lions play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night—which will determine the winner of the NFC North—Detroit will know exactly what they are playing for before taking the field.

It's possible both teams will enter that game already having a playoff berth locked up. If the Washington Redskins lose to the New York Giants earlier in the day, both the Lions and Packers clinch a playoff spot.

Since the Giants are among the teams already locked into their seed position, the Lions and Packers will be hoping New York doesn't elect to rest its starters against Washington. According to Brody Logan of Fox 5 DC, it's still unclear how much they'll play:

Ben McAdoo says the Giants starters are going to play, how long? "The game." Doesn't sound like he's resting their starters. — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) December 28, 2016

In the AFC, the New England Patriots have already clinched a bye, but the No. 2 seed is still up for grabs.

The Oakland Raiders clinch a bye with a win over the Denver Broncos, but the Kansas City Chiefs can steal that spot with a win and an Oakland loss.

The Miami Dolphins have already wrapped up a playoff berth, but they still have a critical game against the New England Patriots on Sunday. Miami is currently the No. 6 seed and will travel to play the Pittsburgh Steelers if they wind up in that position.

However, with a win and a Chiefs loss, the Dolphins will move up to No. 5, which would give them a far more favorable matchup against the Houston Texans in the first round of the playoffs.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are narrowly alive in the NFC race, and technically there is a chance they could sneak into the playoffs as the No. 6 seed. First, the Bucs need to knock off the Carolina Panthers. They then have a long list of scenarios that must all go in their favor.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the Bucs enter Week 17 with a 0.26 percent chance of making the playoffs:

If all of the following happens, the Buccaneers are in the playoffs.



The chances of it happening are SLIM pic.twitter.com/RHgDQgTb7g — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 25, 2016

The Buccaneers kick off at 1 p.m. ET, so they won't know their fate until after the conclusion of their game.

Clinching scenarios courtesy of NFL.com.