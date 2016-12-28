Mike Goldberg out as UFC Play-by-Play Man, Jim Rome a Candidate to Replace Him

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Mike Goldberg, the UFC's longtime play-by-play announcer and a controversial figure in MMA circles, will leave the UFC after Friday's UFC 207 broadcast.

The sudden news circulated on social media Wednesday, and UFC President Dana White confirmed the reports that afternoon in a UFC 207 media session. MMA Fighting's Ariel Helwani validated the announcement:

Dana White confirms 207 will be Mike Goldberg's final UFC broadcast. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 28, 2016

Goldberg joined the UFC in 1997, back when the organization and MMA were in their infancies and the sport was struggling for legitimacy. Before receiving that break, Goldberg covered the NHL and NBA, among other sports.

In 2014, Goldberg tried his hand at NFL play-by-play, but a broadcast riddled with mistakes, compounded by profane outbursts on Twitter, resulted in his removal from a second assignment. He hasn't returned to the NFL booth since.

UFC fans are no strangers to such mistakes. Goldberg's style as a UFC cheerleader and errors on topics from fighting techniques to fighter names drew regular criticism.

To cite two recent examples, on December 17, as Michelle Waterson scored a dramatic first-round submission win over Paige VanZant at UFC on Fox 22, Goldberg referred to her as "Michelle Waterman." On December 10, Goldberg said that Donald Cerrone's third-round knockout of Matt Brown at UFC 206 came by way of a body kick despite it being a head kick.

Goldberg probably though Michelle Waterman beat Paige VanZant by body kick KO. — Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) December 18, 2016

In the wake of Goldberg's departure, the UFC will need to search for a replacement. Jon Anik, another play-by-play man with the company, could step in to join the A-team with color commentator Joe Rogan. John Gooden, who mainly handles European broadcasts, may be another option for more air time.

However, another big name could be set to fill Goldie's shoes: radio personality Jim Rome.

Rome, who does not have substantial play-by-play experience, was first rumored to be in line for such a position when Chael Sonnen floated the idea earlier this month. MMA reporter Jeremy Botter tweeted Wednesday that Rome was indeed in talks to replace Goldberg:

I’ve been able to confirm the rumors re: Jim Rome to UFC as Goldberg replacement. It’s not done yet, but talks are ongoing. — Jeremy Botter (@jeremybotter) December 28, 2016

White has previously said he is working to assemble an MMA announcing "dream team" but has not named any names, though he said Wednesday he would like to assemble that team by July.