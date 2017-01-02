UFC 207 Results: 5 Burning Questions Heading into 2017

What Happened in 2016?

After owning the UFC for 15 years and growing it from an almost-dead brand to a legitimate sports juggernaut, Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta cashed in their chips and handed the promotion over to WME-IMG. Just five months removed from the finalization of the sale, the UFC is a very different company at every level.

Massive layoffs to rank-and-file staffers alongside the firing of executives and closure of overseas offices have shaken things up for insiders and left the UFC's direction unclear. Longtime commentator Mike Goldberg is set to leave, which will radically change the sound of UFC broadcasts for anglophone fans. Joe Silva, who actually predates the Fertitta brothers and Dana White, is gone and may have taken the UFC's matchmaking style with him.

The company is changing very quickly and as the calendars turn, it's easy to wonder how different it will look in 12 months' time.

What Could Happen in 2017?

The UFC has needed a major overhaul for a long while now, and WME-IMG wasn't going to just drop $4 billion and leave everything as is. Wholesale changes should've been expected as soon as the sale was announced, and wholesale changes shouldn't be expected to stop anytime soon.

It's difficult to guess specifics, but there are still plenty of UFC conventions that have outlived their expiration dates.

The UFC's presentation in general is subpar at this point. On television, its character is still largely defined by middle-aged men shouting at one another and an outdated nu metal soundtrack. UFC live events remain among the worst in sports today, as fans pay exorbitant prices to squint towards the jumbotron and enjoy none of the the grandiosity of international promotions like KSW and Rizin FF.

The executive structure of the company still has many holdovers from the Zuffa dynasty, including President Dana White and matchmaker Sean Shelby. On top of that, color commentator Joe Rogan's contract is set to expire in 2017 as Jim Rome is likely to be joining the UFC broadcast team (possibly in July).

The frequency of events remains a controversial topic, and the cost of being a UFC fan continues to rise. The schedule is bloated to the point of being unsustainable with a roster that lacks star power. On top of that, the business of delivering media continues changing daily and leaves pay-per-view more anachronistic by the hour.

Come Jan. 1, 2018, the UFC may look nothing like it does today, but only time will be able to tell whether that's a good thing.