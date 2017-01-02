UFC 207 Results: 5 Burning Questions Heading into 2017

UFC 207 is in the books. The results are as follows:
- Amanda Nunes def. Ronda Rousey by KO at 0:48 of the first round
- Cody Garbrandt def. Dominick Cruz by unanimous decision (48-46, 48-47, 48-46)
- T.J. Dillashaw def. John Lineker by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)
- Dong Hyun Kim def. Tarec Saffiedine by split decision (29-28, 27-30, 29-28)
- Ray Borg def. Louis Smolka by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)
- Neil Magny def. Johny Hendricks (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Antonio Carlos Junior def. Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision (29-28,-29-28, 29-28)
- Alex Garcia def. Mike Pyle by KO at 3:34 of the first round
- Niko Price def. Brandon Thatch via submission (arm-triangle) at 4:30 of the first round
- Alex Oliveira vs. Tim Means is declared a no contest
Next up is UFC Fight Night 103 but, rather than focusing in on a relatively shallow Fight Night event, it's worth taking a look at the bigger picture.
2016, despite being a generally terrible year for the public at large, was easily the best in the history of the UFC and arguably the biggest in MMA history. Robbie Lawler and Carlos Condit gave fans a special treat to start the year, and things never slowed down. Contenders were born, champions were unseated and new stars made their way to the spotlight.
Unfortunately, year-over-year consistency has long been a struggle for MMA. High highs are almost always followed by brutally low lows and with a strong 2015 being followed by a stronger 2016, it's difficult not to feel like the proverbial bubble will burst in the near future.
With that in mind, it's worth taking a look at the biggest outstanding questions facing MMA and analyzing what might come in the next 12 months.